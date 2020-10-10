French Open Results

Saturday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €17,818,640

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.

