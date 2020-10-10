French Open Results

Saturday
At Stade Rolan Garros
Paris
Purse: €17,818,640
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Sofia Kenin (4), United States, 6-4, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (8), Germany, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, 6-3, 7-5.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments