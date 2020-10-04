French Open Results

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 6:16 am
2 min read
      

Sunday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Alexander Zverev (6), Germany, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (12), Argentina, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 6-1, 6-2.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Kiki Bertens (5), Netherlands, 6-4, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-1, 6-3.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (5), Slovakia, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (15), France, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3).

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (7), Croatia, def. Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Nicholas Monroe and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, and Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7).

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (9), Netherlands, def. Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (6), France, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin (9), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Veronika Kudermetova (8), Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (14), United States, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, and Hsieh Su-wei (1), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, 6-4, 6-4.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (10), Brazil, 6-4, 7-5.

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Cristina-Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (16), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

