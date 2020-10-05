On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

French Open Results

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 6:22 am
< a min read
      

Monday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €17,818,640

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment