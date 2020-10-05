French Open Results

Monday
At Stade Rolan Garros
Paris
Purse: €17,818,640
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Fourth Round
Petra Kvitova (7), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-2, 6-4.
Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-5, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Third Round
Nicole Melichar, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (6), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-4.
