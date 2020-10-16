Trending:
Montpellier says 10 of 12 positive virus cases are negative

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020
MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — French soccer club Montpellier says 10 of the 12 positive cases for COVID-19 among its players and staff showed up as negative after a retest on Friday.

The two confirmed as positive were a player and a staff member, Montpellier said in a statement without naming them.

Earlier Friday, Montpellier said eight players and four staff members tested tested positive on Thursday and isolated themselves.

Fifth-place Montpellier is scheduled to play at sixth-place Monaco on Sunday in Ligue 1.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

