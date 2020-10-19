French soccer league to pay tribute to slain teacher

PARIS (AP) — Players, coaches and referees at French league matches this weekend will wear a black armband in tribute to the French history teacher who was killed near Paris last week in a suspected terror-related attack.

The French league said in a statement Monday that a minute of silence will be observed before kick-off while a picture of the teacher will be displayed on giant screens at all professional matches in Ligue 1 and 2.

Samuel Paty was beheaded in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats.

