Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated RHPs Reynaldo Lopez, Zach Burdi, Jose Ruiz and Jonathan Stiever, LHPs Bernardo Flores Jr. and Gio Gonzalez, OF Micker Adolfo, Blake Rutherford and Luis Gonzalez, Cs Yermin Mercedes and Seby Zavala and SS Danny Mendick from alternate training site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHPs R.J. Alaniz, Jose De Leon, Joel Kuhnel, Anthony DeSclafani, Ryan Hendrix, Tony Santillan and Sal Romano, LHP Jesse Biddle, 2Bs Alex Blandino and Robel Garcia, LF Mark Payton and C Tyler Stephenson from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHPs Corbin Burnes, Phil Bickford, J.P. Feyereisen, Bobby Wahl and Devin Williams, LHPs Brett Anderson, Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo, 2B Mark Mathias, OFs Billy Mckinney and Corey Ray and C Many Pina from altenate training site.

Frontier League

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHPs Andrew Click, Alex Jorgensen, Bobby Milacki and Kipp Rollings and SS Tyler Depreta-Johnson.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed 1B Zack Gray, OF Johnny Knight IV and LHP J.T. Perez.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Named T.J. Stanton field manager.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Dom DeFenzon and INF Nick Ward to contract extensions.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Landry Fields assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Justin Murray to a two-year contract extension.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cam Lewis to the practice squad. Released RB Antonio Williams.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed CB Damon Arnette on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Michael Pinckney to the practice squad. Released DL Xavier Williams.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Eric Tomlinson. Recalled S Sean Chandler from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Jamar Taylor to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed RB Bryce Love on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined M Alex Muyl from Nashville SC an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in match with Houston Dynamo on Sept.26. Fined D/MF Judson and D Paul Marie from San Jose Earthquakess an undisclosed amount for entering field of play in a match with Los Angeles FC on Sept. 27.

AUSTIN FC — Named Mauricio Villareal senior public relations manager.

FC DALLAS — Signed homegrown D Justin Che to a three-yr contract through 2023 with an option for the 2024 season.

SKY BLUE FC — Signed F Mikaela Howell to a short-term contract for remainder of 2020 fall season.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed Ryan Jankowski associate director of amateur scouting.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Andrew Oglevie to a two-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Joe Rutkowski for 2021 season.

COLLEGE

Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association — Announced the cancelation of the 2020-2021 championship season for football.

