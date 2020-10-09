Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Austin Allen, OFs Seth Brown, Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Dustin Fowler, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies, INFs Matt Chapman, Vimael Machin, Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Joe Biagini selected free agency in lieu of outright assignment to Round Rock (Triple A).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Lewin Diaz, OFs Starling Marte and Jesus Sanchez, RHPs Edward Cabrera, Robert Dugger, Jorge Guzman, Johan Quezada, Jordean Yamamoto, Josh A. Smith and Jose Urena, LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Alex Vesia from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHPs David Bednar, Dinelson Lamet, Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Luis Perdomo and Taylor Williams, LHP Joey Lucchesi, C Francisco Mejia, OF Jorge Ona, INFs Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced T Tyron Smitt out for the season (neck injury).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Aldrick Rosas on practice squad injured list. Signed K Jon Brown to the pracatice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Signed RB Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster. Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Albert Huggins from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced DT Vitaa Vea out for the season (broken leg).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve. Signed G Joshua Garnett to the active roster. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F John Hayden to a one-year contract. Signed RW Tyler Pitlick to a two-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Dominik Kubalik for a two-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Anton Khudobin to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jonny Brodzinski, Kevin Rooney and Colin Blackwell, G Keith Kinkaid, and Ds Anthony Bitetto and Jack Johnson.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined F Mauro Manotas from Houston Dynamo an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for failure to leave the field in a match with FC Dallas on Oct. 7. Fined D Matheus Bressanelli from FC Dallas an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with Houston on Oct. 7. Fined D Erik Godoy from Vancouver Whitecaps after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7. Rescinded a one-game suspension and accompanying fine for D Erik Godoy for a red card received in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brad Douglas as assistant baseball coach.

