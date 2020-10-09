Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Austin Allen, OFs Seth Brown, Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Dustin Fowler, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies, INFs Matt Chapman, Vimael Machin, Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Joe Biagini selected free agency in lieu of outright assignment to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Lewin Diaz, OFs Starling Marte and Jesus Sanchez, RHPs Edward Cabrera, Robert Dugger, Jorge Guzman, Johan Quezada, Jordean Yamamoto, Josh A. Smith and Jose Urena, LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Alex Vesia from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHPs David Bednar, Dinelson Lamet, Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Luis Perdomo and Taylor Williams, LHP Joey Lucchesi, C Francisco Mejia, OF Jorge Ona, INFs Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced T Tyron Smitt out for the season (neck injury).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Aldrick Rosas on practice squad injured list. Signed K Jon Brown to the pracatice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Signed RB Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster. Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Albert Huggins from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced DT Vitaa Vea out for the season (broken leg).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve. Signed G Joshua Garnett to the active roster. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers LW Kieffer Bellows has violated the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. All applicable discipline has been issued and satisfied, and there are no current or further limitations or restrictions on his ability to play.

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Chase De Leo to a one-year, one-way contract. Signed C Derek Grant and D Kevin Shattenkirk to three-year contracts.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F John Hayden to a one-year contract. Signed RW Tyler Pitlick to a two-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Kevan Miller to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract. Signed RW Tobias Rieder to a one-year contract.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Jacob Markstrom to a six-year contract. Signed D Alexander Petrovic to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed RW Buddy Robinson to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Dominik Kubalik for a two-year contract extension.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Mikka Salomaki to a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Gavin Bayreuther to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed G Matiss Kivlenieks to a two-year two-way contract extension. Waived C Alexander Wennberg.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Anton Khudobin to a three-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Bobby Ryan and D Jon Merrill to one-year contracts.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Kyle Turris to a two-year contract. Signed C Alan Quine, LW Tyler Ennis and G Anton Forsberg to one-year contracts. Signed C Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed LW Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Radko Gudas to three-year contract. Signed LW Carter Verhaeghe to two-year contract. Signed C Alexander Wennberg to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Dakota Mermis and C Joseph Cramarossa to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed G Cam Talbot to a three-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Matt Benning and D Mark Borowiecki to two-year contracts.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jonny Brodzinski, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Jack Johnson on a one-year contracts. Signed Kevin Rooney, Colin Blackwell and G Keith Kinkaid to two-year contracts. Signed RW Anthony Greco to a one-year, two-way contract. Re-signed D Brandon Crawley to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed G Matt Murray to a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Evan Rodrigues and C Mark Jankowski to one-year contracts. Signed RW Josh Currie to a one-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Christopher Gibson and D Andreas Borgman to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Pat Maroon to a two-year contract. Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract. Waived RW Tyler Johnson. Signed G Spencer Martin to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed RW Wayne Simmonds to a one-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed LW Tyler Motte to a two-year contract. Signed G Braden Holtby to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year contract. Signed D Justin Schultz to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined F Mauro Manotas from Houston Dynamo an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for failure to leave the field in a match with FC Dallas on Oct. 7. Fined D Matheus Bressanelli from FC Dallas an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with Houston on Oct. 7. Fined D Erik Godoy from Vancouver Whitecaps after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7. Rescinded a one-game suspension and accompanying fine for D Erik Godoy for a red card received in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brad Douglas as assistant baseball coach.

