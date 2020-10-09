Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Austin Allen, OFs Seth Brown, Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Dustin Fowler, RHPs Paul Blackburn, Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Daulton Jefferies, INFs Matt Chapman, Vimael Machin, Sheldon Neuse from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced RHP Joe Biagini selected free agency in lieu of outright assignment to Round Rock (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated RHP James Kaprielian.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Activated INF Lewin Diaz, OFs Starling Marte and Jesus Sanchez, RHPs Edward Cabrera, Robert Dugger, Jorge Guzman, Jesus Sanchez, Johan Quezada, Jordan Yamamoto, Josh A. Smith and Jose Urena, LHPs Stephen Tarpley and Alex Vesia from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RHPs David Bednar, Dinelson Lamet, Michel Baez, Javy Guerra, Luis Perdomo and Taylor Williams, LHP Joey Lucchesi, C Francisco Mejia, OF Jorge Ona, INFs Greg Garcia and Jorge Mateo from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated C Tres Barrera from the restricted list. Sent RHP Paolo Espino, SS Adrian Sanchez, RHP Austen Williams and RHP Aaron Bennett outright to Fresno Grizzlies.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted CB Khalil Dorsey to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Announced T Tyron Smitt out for the season (neck injury).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Aldrick Rosas on practice squad injured list. Signed K Jon Brown to the pracatice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed RB Austin Ekeler on injured reserve. Promoted WR Tyron Johnson to the active roster. Signed RB Kalen Ballage to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed OLB Oshane Ximines on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted RB Salvon Ahmed to the active roster. Placed T Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released DT Albert Huggins from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Announced DT Vitaa Vea out for the season (broken leg).

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed WR Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve. Signed G Joshua Garnett to the active roster. Signed K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Announced that Bridgeport Sound Tigers LW Kieffer Bellows has violated the terms of the AHL/PHPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. All applicable discipline has been issued and satisfied, and there are no current or further limitations or restrictions on his ability to play.

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Chase De Leo to a one-year, one-way contract. Signed C Derek Grant and D Kevin Shattenkirk to three-year contracts.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F John Hayden to a one-year contract. Signed RW Tyler Pitlick to a two-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Kevan Miller to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Zemgus Girgensons to a three-year contract. Signed D Matt Irwin, D Brandon Davidson and RW Tobias Rieder to one-year contracts.

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed G Jacob Markstrom to a six-year contract. Signed LW Zac Rinaldo and D Alexander Petrovic to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed RW Buddy Robinson to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with F Dominik Kubalik for a two-year contract extension.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Mikka Salomaki to a one-year contract. Signed C Sheldon Dries, RW Kiefer Sherwood and C Mike Vecchione to one-year, two-way contracts.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Gavin Bayreuther to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed G Matiss Kivlenieks to a two-year two-way contract extension. Waived C Alexander Wennberg.

DALLAS STARS — Signed G Anton Khudobin to a three-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Bobby Ryan and D Jon Merrill to one-year contracts. Signed C Kyle Criscuolo and G Kevin Boyle to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed RW Riley Barber to a two-year, two-way contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Kyle Turris to a two-year contract. Signed C Alan Quine, LW Tyler Ennis and G Anton Forsberg to one-year contracts. Signed C Seth Griffith to a two-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed RW Vinnie Hinostroza. Signed LW Ryan Lomberg to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Radko Gudas to three-year contract. Signed LW Carter Verhaeghe to two-year contract. Signed C Alexander Wennberg to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Acquired C Paul Stastny from Winnepeg Jets for D Carl Dahlstrom and 2022 fourth-round pick.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed D Dakota Mermis and C Joseph Cramarossa to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed G Cam Talbot to a three-year contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed D Victor Mete to a one-year contract extension. Signed Xavier Ouellet to a two-year, two-way contract extension. Signed LW Brandon Baddock to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Matt Benning and D Mark Borowiecki to two-year contracts. Signed RW Nick Cousins to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned C Otto Koivula to european team HIFK-Poland.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jonny Brodzinski, Ds Anthony Bitetto and Jack Johnson on a one-year contracts. Signed Kevin Rooney, Colin Blackwell and G Keith Kinkaid to two-year contracts. Signed RW Anthony Greco to a one-year, two-way contract. Re-signed D Brandon Crawley to a one-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed G Matt Murray to a four-year contract. Signed RW Logan Shaw to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed C Metthew Peca to a one-year, two-way contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed D Derrick Pouliot to a one-year, two-way contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed RW Evan Rodrigues and C Mark Jankowski to one-year contracts. Signed RW Josh Currie to a one-year, two-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Jon Gillies to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed D Torey Krug to a seven-year contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed RW Stefan Noesen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Christopher Gibson and D Andreas Borgman to a one-year, two-way contract. Signed LW Pat Maroon to a two-year contract. Signed D Luke Schenn to a one-year contract. Waived RW Tyler Johnson. Signed G Spencer Martin to a one-year, two-way contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed RW Wayne Simmonds to a one-year contract. Signed D T.J. Brodie to a four-year contract.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Re-signed LW Tyler Motte to a two-year contract. Signed G Braden Holtby to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year contract. Signed D Justin Schultz to a two-year contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed D Nathan Beaulieu to a two-year contract. Signed D Luca Sbisa to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined F Mauro Manotas from Houston Dynamo an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for failure to leave the field in a match with FC Dallas on Oct. 7. Fined D Matheus Bressanelli from FC Dallas an undisclosed amount after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with Houston on Oct. 7. Fined D Erik Godoy from Vancouver Whitecaps after receiving a red card for not leaving the field in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7. Rescinded a one-game suspension and accompanying fine for D Erik Godoy for a red card received in a match with San Jose on Oct. 7.

USL — Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC’s Arturo Diz Pe has been suspended for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against FC Tulsa on Oct. 3. Las Vegas Lights FC’s Jordan Murrell has been suspended for one game following his red card for abusive language against Orange County SC on Oct. 3. Orange County SC’s Seth Casiple has been suspended for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Las Vegas Lights FC on Oct. 3. OKC Energy FC Head Coach John Pascarella was suspended for one game following his ejection from the technical area during Energy FC’s contest against FC Tulsa on Sept. 30. Hartford Athletic’s Matheus Silva was suspended for one game following his eighth caution of the season against the Philadelphia Union II on Sept. 30.

COLLEGE

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Brad Douglas as assistant baseball coach.

