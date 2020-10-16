Trending:
Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 2:55 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OL Tyler Larsen on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated FB Khari Blasingame for reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon for injured reserve. Placed CB Greg Stroman on injured reserve.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agrees to transfer of M Brenden Aaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg (Champions League).

