Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Eduardo Soriano to a minor-league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Joandy Duran, Yohan Crispin, Waimer Fabian, Jose Lopez, Jose Romero, LHP Marino Santy, OF Jerry Torres, INF Andrws Cruz, SS Leonel Espinoza and C Jose Herrera to minor-league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Outrighted 1B Matt Davidson, RHP Matt Bowman, OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Jesse Biddle to Louisville Bats (IL). Jesse Biddle elected free agency.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Edrian Robinson to a minor-league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Jose Montilla to a minor-league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OL Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Daniel McCullers to the practice squad. Released DT Daniel McCullers. Activated DL John Jenkins from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayor from injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OL Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated FB Khari Blasingame from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon from injured reserve. Placed CB Greg Stroman on injured reserve.

Canadian Football Legue

CFL — Announced that Ed Hervey stepped down as general manager.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Gabriel Fontaine and D Darren Raddysh.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined D Ali Adnan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 14. Dismissed action against D Erik Duenas for yellow card incident in match with Vancouver on Oct. 14.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agrees to transfer of M Brenden Aaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg (Champions League).

