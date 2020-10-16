Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 10:30 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Eduardo Soriano to a minor-league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed RHPs Joandy Duran, Yohan Crispin, Waimer Fabian, Jose Lopez, Jose Romero, LHP Marino Santy, OF Jerry Torres, INF Andrws Cruz, SS Leonel Espinoza and C Jose Herrera to minor-league contracts.

CINCINNATI REDS — Outrighted 1B Matt Davidson, RHP Matt Bowman, OF Travis Jankowski and LHP Jesse Biddle to Louisville Bats (IL). Jesse Biddle elected free agency.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Edrian Robinson to a minor-league contract.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Jose Montilla to a minor-league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OL Tyler Larsen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Daniel McCullers to the practice squad. Released DT Daniel McCullers. Activated DL John Jenkins from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta to the practice squad.

        Read more Sports News news.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DL Davon Godchaux on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated LB David Mayor from injured reserve.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed OL Matt Pryor on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated FB Khari Blasingame from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated G Brandon from injured reserve. Placed CB Greg Stroman on injured reserve.

Canadian Football Legue

CFL — Announced that Ed Hervey stepped down as general manager.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with C Gabriel Fontaine and D Darren Raddysh.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Rudolfs Balcers to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined D Ali Adnan from Vancouver Whitecaps FC for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 14. Dismissed action against D Erik Duenas for yellow card incident in match with Vancouver on Oct. 14.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Agrees to transfer of M Brenden Aaronson to FC Red Bull Salzburg (Champions League).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid