Friday’s Transactions

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Rasul Douglas on reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Badara Trore from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Sharif Finch from the practice squad. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released P Dustin Colquitt. Placed LB Devin Bush on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Todd Richards assistant coach.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chris Taylor assistant coach and Dave Rogalski goaltending coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Announced that G Phelipe Megiolaro has been called up to Brazil’s U-23 National Team in preparation for Olympic games.
