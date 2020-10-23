Friday’s Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated K Joey Slye and OL Trent Scott from reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Rasul Douglas on reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated OL Badara Trore from reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LB Sharif Finch from the practice squad. Signed DB Marqui Christian to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released P Dustin Colquitt. Placed LB Devin Bush on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Re-signed D Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Todd Richards assistant coach.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Chris Taylor assistant coach and Dave Rogalski goaltending coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced that G Phelipe Megiolaro has been called up to Brazil’s U-23 National Team in preparation for Olympic games.

