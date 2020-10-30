Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced approval of new ownership group for the New York Mets led by Steve Cohen.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed INF Yolmer Sanchez for Chicago White Sox waivers.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Michael Kopech from the restricted list. Reinstated RHP Jimmy Lambert from the 60-day IL. Declined club options on DH Edwin Encarnacion and LHP Gio Gonzalez.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Declined club options on 1B Carlos Santana, OF Domingo Santana and LHP Brad Hand.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named A.J. Hinch manager with a multi-year contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Claimed RHP Carlos Sanabria off outright waivers from Houston. Assigned RHP Kevin McCarthy and LHP Mike Montgomery outright to Omaha (PCL). Activated LHP Foster Griffin, RHPs Glenn Sparkman and Kyle Zimmer from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned C Jose Briceno, RHP Cam Bedrosian and INF Elliot Soto outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Activated RHP Justin Anderson from 60-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Ian Gibaut off waivers from Texas. Claimed LHP Brandon Waddell off waivers from Pittsburgh.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Exercised 2021 and 2022 club option for LHP Zack Britton and declined 2021 options for OF Brett Gardner and LHP J.A. Happ.

TEXAS RANGERS — Declined 2021 club option for RHP Corey Kluber. Assigned RHP Luke Farrell outright to Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Exercised 2021 club option for RHP Rafael Dolis. Declined 2021 club option for RHP Chase Anderson.

National Legue

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed OF Abraham Almonte.

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed INF Max Schrock off waivers from St. Louis. Declined option on LHP Jon Lester. Assigned LHP Rex Brothers outright to Iowa (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Option has been declined for RHP Jimmy Rogers.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned 3B Ryon Healy outright to San Antonio (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Jacob Barnes off waivers from Los Angeles Angels and Nick Tropeano off waivers from Pittsburgh.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned RHPs Kyle Zimmer and Heathe Hembree, INF Phil Gosselin, RHP Blake Parker and LHP Adam Morgan outright to Lehigh Valley (IL). Activated RHP David Robertson from 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Johan Quezada from Miami waivers. Declined club options on RHP David Phelps, RHP Hector Neris and RHP David Robertson.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed C Michael Perez from Tampa Bay waivers. Assigned Luke Maile, Kevin Kramer, John Ryan Murphy, Jason Martin, Yacksel Rios outright to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHPs John Brebba, Dakota Hudson and Mike Mikolas from the 60-day IL. Activated RHP Jordan Hicks from the restricted list. Sent LHP Ricardo Sanchez and RHP Nabil Crismatt to Memphis (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Steven Fuentes from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB De’Vante Bausby to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE John Cominsky from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year extension.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Lee Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to the practice squad. Released DE Kendall Futrell.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed LB Elijah Lee from Detroit waivers.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QB Cooper Rush to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed G Graham Glasgow on reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Jonathan Williams from Washington practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated RT Trent Brown and CB Damon Arnette from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OL Trey Pipkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated DL A’Shawn Robinson from the injured reserve (NFI) list

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Todd Davis on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed CB Mike Hughes on injured reserve. Sign S Curtis Riley to active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Genard Avery and LB Nate Gerry on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL John Molchon from injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Julius Honka to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined MF Diego Valeri an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Seattle on Oct. 22. Fined D Jose Bizama an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 28 and absolved the yellow card against MF Latif Blessing from Los Angeles FC as a result of the incident. Fined head coach Diego Alonso from Inter Miami for the second mass confrontation violation of the season during a match on Oct. 28. Fined Matiass Vera from Houston Dynamo an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a match against Los Angeles FC on Oct. 28. Fined D Francisco Calvo from Chicago Fire an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a match against Philadelphia FC on Oct. 28. Rescinded the one-game suspension and fine for a red card issued to Francisco Calvo from Chicago Fire in a match against Philadelphia Union.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Aquired MF Sam Gleadle, F Foster Langsdorf and MF Kevina Partida.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced new contracts for G Emily Boyd, MFs Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernardo and Zoey Goralski and Ds Hannah Davison, Sarah Gorden, Bianca St. Georges, Kayla Sharples and Arin Wright, Fs Rachel Hill, Kaitlyn Johnson and Alyssa Mautz. Exercised options for F Makenzy Doniak and G Cassie Miller.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived F Abby Elinsky, Ds Julie King and Morgan Reid. Announced new contracts for MFs Claire Emslie, Emily van Egmond and Marissa Viggiano, Fs Kristen Edmonds and Sydney Leroux, Ds Camila Martins Pereira, Alanna Kennedy and Toni Pressley. Exercised options for MFs Taylor Kornieck, Marta Vieira da Silva and Jade Moore, G Erin McLeod, Ds Carson Pickett and Ali Riley. Waived D Morgan Reid.

SKY BLUE FC — Announced new contract offers for MFs Nicole Baxter and Kenie Wright, D Mandy Freeman and Caprice Dydasco, Gs Didi Haracic and Megan Hinz, Fs Ifeoma Onumonu and Imani Dorsey. Exercised options for MFs Elizabeth Eddy, Nahomi Kawasumi, Domi Richardson, McCall Zerboni and Sarah Woldmoe, Ds Estelle Johnson, Gina Lewandowski, Kaleigh Riehl and Erica Skroski, Fs Paige Monaghan and Margret Purce.

COLLEGE

THIEL COLLEGE — Named Bryan McClure men’s lacrosse assistant coach.

