Fried expected to start for the Braves against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (31-29, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East)

Houston; Tuesday, 2:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Miami: Sandy Alcantara (3-2, 3.00 ERA in regular season) Atlanta: Max Fried (7-0, 2.25 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Fried and Atlanta will host Miami in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Braves are 24-16 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has a team batting average of .195 this postseason, Ronald Acuna Jr. has lead them with an average of .364

The Marlins are 21-19 against NL East Division opponents. Miami has a team slugging percentage of .391 this postseason, Jesus Aguilar leads them with a mark of .750 in 8 at-bats.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 76 hits and is batting .333.

Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 64 hits and is batting .281.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin).

