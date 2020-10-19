Front office veteran Krall will run Reds baseball operations

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds general manager Nick Krall has been named director of baseball operations for the team.

The Reds announced Monday that Krall was being promoted to replace Dick Williams, who resigned Oct. 7 to assume a larger role in his family’s development business. Krall will still hold the GM title but now will report directly to owner Bob Castellini.

Krall spent 15 years working alongside Williams, including the last three seasons as general manager, and has been involved in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the team.

The 2021 season will be Krall’s 19th in the organization. He was hired by the Reds in 2003 to oversee the team’s advance scouting preparation and has steadily advanced through the front office.

Before joining the Reds, the Rossville, Pennsylvania, native worked in various positions for the Oakland Athletics in 2001 and 2002.

