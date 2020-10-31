Trending:
Gabriel leads potent UCF offense past Houston 44-21

By Associated Press
October 31, 2020 6:18 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Gabriel passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, UCF rushed for another 300-plus and the balanced, high-octane offense swamped Houston 44-21 on Saturday.

Gabriel, who leads the nation in yards passing per game, was 19 of 33 for 328 yards with a pair of TD passes to Ryan O’Keefe. Otis Anderson (170 yards rushing), Greg McCrae (107) and Ben Thompson (87) each ran for touchdowns as the Knights (4-2, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) piled up 681 yards of offense.

Gabriel has thrown 166 passes without an interception.

Houston (2-2, 2-1) lost for the first time in conference with Clayton Tune throwing two interceptions that resulted in 14 UCF points. Tune was 21-of-41 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown.

Tune capped a quick, 82-yard fourth-quarter drive with a touchdown toss and two-point conversion pass, closing to 37-21 with 4:17 remaining.

The Cougars onside kick attempt failed, and McCrae made a huge third-and-long conversion with a 20-yard gain that led to Anderson’s 28-yard touchdown, icing the game.

UCF starting defensive back Antwan Collier did not make the trip. Collier was arrested by campus police Thursday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license.

