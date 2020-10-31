Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Game-ending FG lifts Abilene Christian to 1st win, 20-17

By Associated Press
October 31, 2020 7:00 pm
< a min read
      

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blair Zepeda kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, rallying Abilene Christian to a 20-17 victory over Mercer on Saturday, foiling Mercer’s final chance to win a game in 2020.

The Bears (0-3) won’t play again until the Southern Conference begins in February.

Abilene Christian (1-4) had marched 79 yards with its opening drive to grab a 7-0 lead when Jermiah Dobbins ran it in from the 9, but then fell behind until the game was nearly over.

Peyton Mansell — who completed 25 of 33 passes for 236 yards — pulled the Wildcats even at 17-17 when he found Kobe Clark for a TD with 5:49 remaining. Mercer was forced into a three-and-out, setting the stage for Mansell to lead a 12-play, game-winning drive.

        Insight by Red Hat: Federal technology experts examine why establishing an organizational culture around outcomes, with DevSecOps supporting them, is crucial in this exclusive executive briefing.

Harrison Frost completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and a TD for Mercer. The Bears picked up 166 yards and another score on the ground, but 141 yards came in the first half.

Lance Wise recorded a career-high 20 tackles for Mercer, which played its only home game this year.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water