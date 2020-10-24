Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Gelmin Rivas scores first MLS goal, D.C. beats Atlanta 2-1

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 6:51 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Gelmin Rivas scored his first MLS goal two minutes into second-half stoppage time, helping D.C. United top Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday.

D.C. (4-10-6) won consecutive matches for the first time this season. Atlanta (5-11-4) dropped to 0-3-2 since a 4-0 win over D.C. United on Oct. 3.

Russell Canouse gave D.C. a 1-0 lead with a header in the 77th minute. Atlanta’s Jon Gallagher tied it in the 89th when he headed in a shot on a cross from Brooks Lennon.

Rivas fired his left-footed shot under the crossbar in the 92nd minute following a pass from midfielder Kevin Paredes.

Atlanta’s Marcelino Moreno nearly scored in the 45th minute with a shot from long range, but goalkeeper Bill Hamid dove to his left and deflected it away.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota