Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Giants, Eagles get veteran receivers back for game

By The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 7:20 pm
< a min read
      

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles each have a veteran wide receiver returning from injury for their game Thursday night.

Sterling Shepard is back for the Giants after being placed on injured reserve because of turf toe following Week 2.

DeSean Jackson is back for the Eagles after missing three games with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia also gets right tackle Lane Johnson back after he missed one game with an ankle injury.

The Eagles placed tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) on injure reserve earlier in the day. Running back Miles Sanders (knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad), offensive lineman Jack Driscoll (ankle) and safety K’Von Wallace (shoulder) are inactive for Philadelphia after getting hurt in the last game.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

The other inactive players for the Eagles are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot) and wide receiver Quez Watkins.

The inactive players for the Giants are wide receiver C.J. Board, cornerback Darnay Holmes, safety Adrian Colbert, offensive lineman Jackson Barton, tight end Eric Tomlinson, and defensive ends RJ McIntosh and Jabaal Shepard.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First ever National Museum of the US Army set to open on Veterans Day