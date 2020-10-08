Trending:
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium camp, again

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 8:01 am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of Thursday’s friendly match against Ivory Coast and will leave the national team’s training camp to return to Real Madrid.

The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement a few hours before the game’s kickoff at the King Baudouin Stadium. It said in a brief message that Courtois is not fit to play, without providing further details.

Courtois already left a training camp last month ahead of some international matches. At the time, the Belgian federation denied reports he tested positive for COVID-19.

Courtois’ departure means he will also miss Nations League matches against England on Sunday and Iceland three days later. In his absence, Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is likely to start.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

