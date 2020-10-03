On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Gore tops 100 yards, Southern Miss beats North Texas 41-31

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Frank Gore Jr. ran for 130 yards, Jack Abraham threw for a pair of scores and Southern Mississippi beat North Texas 41-31 on Saturday night.

Gore’s 100-yard rushing game was the first for the Golden Eagles’ since De’Michael Harris did it on Nov. 16, 2019.

Abram threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Jones and Gore ran it in from 11 yards out to give Southern Mississippi a 14-3 lead in the game’s first 4 1/2 minutes.

The Mean Green’s Tre Siggers capped an 80-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard scoring run with 1:54 before halftime. But Southern Mississippi (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA) drove 46 yards in 70 seconds, and Briggs Bourgeois kicked a 46-yard field goal to put the Golden Eagles up 20-10 at intermission.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Mayberry’s 4-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter stretched Southern Mississippi to its largest lead at 34-17.

Austin Aune threw for 330 yards and two scores for North Texas (1-2, 0-1).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane