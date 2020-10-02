On Air: Federal News Network program
Herbert to start for Chargers with 4 offensive starters out

By JOE REEDY
October 2, 2020 4:37 pm
2 min read
      

Justin Herbert will make his third start for the Los Angeles Chargers without one of his top receivers and a pair of starters on the offensive line.

The Chargers officially ruled out Tyrod Taylor (chest/ribs) for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), guard Trai Turner (groin) and wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring).

According to NFL research, the matchup between Herbert (22 years, 208 days old) and Tom Brady (43 years, 62 days old) marks the first time since at least 1950 that there is a 20-plus year age gap between opposing starting QBs.

Brady is 17-2 in the regular season during his career and has a 12-game winning streak against rookie quarterbacks selected in the first round. Mark Sanchez of the Jets in 2009 was the last one to best Brady.

“He’s done some exceptional things and he’s been as good as anyone who’s ever done it. To line up across from him on Sunday, it’s going to be really cool,” Herbert said.

Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, will try to become the first rookie quarterback to throw for 300 yards in his first three starts. He has completed 69.5% of his passes with two touchdowns, but he also has been picked off twice and been responsible for three of the Chargers’ four turnovers.

Los Angeles has dropped its last two after winning its opener. Tampa Bay is on a two-game winning streak after dropping its opener.

Ryan Groy is likely to start at right guard in place of Turner, who has played in only one of the first three games. Trey Pipkins is expected to take Bulaga’s spot at right tackle and Jalen Guyton will see more action in Williams’ absence.

