High scoring No. 22 BYU, LA Tech both search for 3-0 starts

By The Associated Press
October 1, 2020 1:19 pm
2 min read
      

Louisiana Tech (2-0) at No. 22 BYU (2-0), Friday at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN2).

Line: BYU by 24.

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Brace for an offensive showdown as both teams can light up the scoreboard. The Cougars are averaging 51.5 points a game, which is second in the nation. The Bulldogs check in at 48.5 points a game. Louisiana Tech is the first of three Conference USA teams the Cougars will face this season. The Bulldogs made their sixth straight bowl game last season. This was originally scheduled to be a bye week for the Bulldogs.

KEY MATCHUP

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 392 yards and two scores in a 48-7 win over Troy last weekend. He also rushed for two more as the Cougars amassed 664 total yards. LA Tech freshman linebacker Tyler Grubbs is averaging 14 tackles per game, which is tied for fourth in the nation. The Bulldogs defense is opportunistic, too, forcing at least one turnover in 19 straight games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

LA Tech: QB Luke Anthony was named Conference USA’s offensive player of the week after accounting for six TDs (five throwing, one rushing) in a 66-38 win over Houston Baptist. He was the fifth player in Bulldogs history to record six or more touchdowns. The graduate student transferred from Abilene Christian.

BYU: Receiver tandem of Dax Milne and Gunner Romney. Milne had seven catches for 140 yards last week and Romney five catches for 138 yards. It’s the first time BYU has had two receivers over 100 yards since 2015.

FACTS & FIGURES

LA Tech has four wins over Top-25 teams with the last one against then-No. 25 Navy during the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23, 2016. … Bulldogs coach Skip Holtz has 146 total wins, good for ninth among active FBS coaches. He has 58 of those wins while at LA Tech. … The Bulldogs overcame a 17-point deficit in a 31-30 win over Southern Mississippi on Sept. 19. It was the largest comeback for the team under Holtz. … BYU is 38-12-1 all-time against Conference USA teams. … The Cougars have outscored their opening two opponents by a 103-10 margin. … Teams are averaging 2.4 yards per rush against BYU.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

