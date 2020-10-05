Trending:
Houston 10, Oakland 5

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 7:51 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 10 16 10 1 9
Springer cf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .800
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .500
Brantley lf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .200
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .500
Tucker rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .400
Correa ss 5 2 3 4 0 2 .600
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .333
Reddick dh 4 1 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 0 3 .200
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 2 10
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Semien ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .500
Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Pinder ph-3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Canha rf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000
Olson 1b 3 2 1 1 1 1 .333
Davis dh 4 1 2 2 0 2 .500
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Murphy c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Houston 000 304 102_10 16 1
Oakland 021 110 000_5 8 1

a-grounded out for Lamb in the 5th. b-struck out for Reddick in the 9th.

E_Bregman (1), Semien (1). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (1), Grossman (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Bassitt; Correa (1), off Bassitt; Correa (2), off Trivino; Davis (1), off McCullers Jr.; Murphy (1), off McCullers Jr.; Olson (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Bregman (1), Correa 4 (4), Springer (1), Altuve 2 (2), Brantley (1), Gurriel (1), Davis 2 (2), Murphy (1), Olson (1), Canha (1). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel, Canha.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick, Tucker, Maldonado); Oakland 3 (Canha, La Stella). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Oakland 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lamb, Pinder. LIDP_Brantley. GIDP_Lamb.

DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Lamb, Olson, Lamb).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 4 8 5 4 1 5 75 9.00
Taylor, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Paredes, H, 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 0.00
Javier, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 2 25 0.00
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt 4 9 3 3 0 4 73 6.75
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Wendelken, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 4 0 0 1 19 0.00
Diekman 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Trivino 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 13.50
Minor 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Weems 0 2 2 2 1 0 12 Inf
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Weems pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-1, Petit 2-0, Diekman 1-1, McFarland 2-1. HBP_Trivino (Gurriel), Minor (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:30.

