Houston 10, Oakland 5

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|10
|1
|9
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.800
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.500
|Tucker rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.600
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Reddick dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Lamb 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Pinder ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.500
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Houston
|000
|304
|102_10
|16
|1
|Oakland
|021
|110
|000_5
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Lamb in the 5th. b-struck out for Reddick in the 9th.
E_Bregman (1), Semien (1). LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (1), Grossman (1). HR_Bregman (1), off Bassitt; Correa (1), off Bassitt; Correa (2), off Trivino; Davis (1), off McCullers Jr.; Murphy (1), off McCullers Jr.; Olson (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Bregman (1), Correa 4 (4), Springer (1), Altuve 2 (2), Brantley (1), Gurriel (1), Davis 2 (2), Murphy (1), Olson (1), Canha (1). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Gurriel, Canha.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Reddick, Tucker, Maldonado); Oakland 3 (Canha, La Stella). RISP_Houston 4 for 10; Oakland 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lamb, Pinder. LIDP_Brantley. GIDP_Lamb.
DP_Houston 1 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Lamb, Olson, Lamb).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|4
|
|8
|5
|4
|1
|5
|75
|9.00
|Taylor, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Paredes, H, 1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|0.00
|Javier, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|0.00
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|4
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|73
|6.75
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Wendelken, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Trivino
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|13.50
|Minor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Weems
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|12
|Inf
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Weems pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 1-1, Petit 2-0, Diekman 1-1, McFarland 2-1. HBP_Trivino (Gurriel), Minor (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:30.
