Houston 10, Oakland 5

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|10
|16
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Springer cf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lamb 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Pinder ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Canha rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Correa ss
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Reddick dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Houston
|000
|304
|102
|—
|10
|Oakland
|021
|110
|000
|—
|5
E_Bregman (1), Semien (1). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (1), Grossman (1). HR_Bregman (1), Correa 2 (2), Davis (1), Murphy (1), Olson (1). SF_Gurriel (1), Canha (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr.
|4
|
|8
|5
|4
|1
|5
|Taylor W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paredes H,1
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Javier H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt
|4
|
|9
|3
|3
|0
|4
|Petit
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken L,0-1 BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Diekman
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trivino
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Minor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Weems
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
McCullers Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Bassitt pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Weems pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Trivino (Gurriel), Minor (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:30.
