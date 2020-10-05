Trending:
Houston 10, Oakland 5

By The Associated Press
October 5, 2020 7:53 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 10 16 10 Totals 33 5 8 5
Springer cf 5 1 4 1 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0
Altuve 2b 4 1 2 2 Semien ss 4 1 2 0
Brantley lf 5 0 1 1 Lamb 3b 2 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 2 2 1 Pinder ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 2 2 0 Canha rf 3 0 0 1
Correa ss 5 2 3 4 Olson 1b 3 2 1 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 1 Davis dh 4 1 2 2
Reddick dh 4 1 0 0 Grossman lf 4 0 1 0
Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0
Maldonado c 5 1 1 0 Murphy c 4 1 1 1
Houston 000 304 102 10
Oakland 021 110 000 5

E_Bregman (1), Semien (1). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Springer (1), Grossman (1). HR_Bregman (1), Correa 2 (2), Davis (1), Murphy (1), Olson (1). SF_Gurriel (1), Canha (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. 4 8 5 4 1 5
Taylor W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Paredes H,1 2 0 0 0 0 2
Javier H,1 1 0 0 0 1 2
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt 4 9 3 3 0 4
Petit 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wendelken L,0-1 BS,0-1 2-3 3 4 0 0 1
Diekman 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Minor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Weems 0 2 2 2 1 0
McFarland 1 0 0 0 0 1

McCullers Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Bassitt pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Weems pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Trivino (Gurriel), Minor (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Laz Diaz; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:30.

