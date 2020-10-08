Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Houston 11, Oakland 6

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 7:45 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 37 11 14 11
Semien ss 4 1 2 1 Springer cf-rf 5 0 1 0
La Stella 2b 5 0 2 1 Altuve 2b 3 3 1 2
Pinder 3b 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 3 3 3
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Tucker lf 5 1 3 1
Canha rf 4 1 1 0 Correa ss 4 1 3 5
Laureano cf 4 2 2 4 Gurriel 1b 5 0 0 0
Grossman lf 4 1 2 0 Reddick rf 3 0 1 0
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 1 0 0
Oakland 030 010 002 6
Houston 000 522 20x 11

E_Olson (1). DP_Oakland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (2), La Stella (1). HR_Laureano 2 (2), Brantley 2 (2), Correa (3), Altuve (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Montas L,0-1 3 2-3 7 5 5 1 3
Wendelken 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Minor 2-3 2 0 0 1 0
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Soria 1 3 2 2 1 0
Diekman 1 1 2 2 0 2
McFarland 1 0 0 0 1 1
Houston
Greinke 4 2-3 5 4 4 1 4
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Javier W,1-0 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 4
Paredes 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly 1 3 2 2 1 1

HBP_Diekman (Maldonado), Javier (Davis).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Jerry Meals; Left, Ed Hickox.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:43.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane