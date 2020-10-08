Houston 11, Oakland 6

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|14
|11
|
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|La Stella 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|1
|2
|
|Pinder 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|3
|3
|3
|
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Canha rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|3
|5
|
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Reddick rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|030
|010
|002
|—
|6
|Houston
|000
|522
|20x
|—
|11
E_Olson (1). DP_Oakland 2, Houston 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Houston 8. 2B_Grossman (2), La Stella (1). HR_Laureano 2 (2), Brantley 2 (2), Correa (3), Altuve (2).
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Wendelken
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Minor
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Soria
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Diekman
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|McFarland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Javier W,1-0
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Paredes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_Diekman (Maldonado), Javier (Davis).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Tripp Gibson; Right, Jerry Meals; Left, Ed Hickox.
T_3:43.
