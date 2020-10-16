Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|9
|11
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.269
|Altuve 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.455
|Brantley dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.348
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.261
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Tucker rf-lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.200
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.118
|A.Díaz lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.455
|Reddick rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Straw cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|4
|6
|13
|
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Arozarena dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Meadows ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Y.Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|b-Choi ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Lowe lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.136
|Margot cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.286
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.133
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|c-Tsutsugo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Houston
|000
|041
|200_7
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|120_4
|6
|0
a-struck out for Renfroe in the 8th. b-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 8th. c-singled for Zunino in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (2), Correa (1), Adames (2). HR_Tucker (1), off McClanahan; Margot (2), off Scrubb; Margot (3), off Javier. RBIs_Springer 2 (5), Altuve (5), Correa (3), Tucker 2 (2), Brantley (4), Adames (3), Margot 3 (6). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Tucker. S_Maldonado.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (A.Díaz, Reddick, Bregman); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Arozarena). RISP_Houston 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Bregman, Lowe, Brosseau.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Adames, Zunino; Wendle, Brosseau, Y.Díaz; Adames, Y.Díaz).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Valdez, W, 1-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|9
|101
|2.25
|Scrubb
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|3.00
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.86
|Javier
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|19
|9.00
|Pressly, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, L, 1-1
|4
|
|3
|2
|2
|4
|4
|82
|3.00
|Castillo
|1
|
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.45
|McClanahan
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|45
|16.20
|Alvarado
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|25
|0.00
|Loup
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Curtiss
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.08
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0, Castillo 2-2, Alvarado 2-0, Loup 3-0. WP_Snell. PB_Maldonado (0), Zunino 3(0).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Chris Conroy.
T_4:01.
