Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 11 7 9 11 Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .269 Altuve 2b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .455 Brantley dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .348 Correa ss 5 0 3 1 0 2 .261 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Tucker rf-lf 3 1 1 2 1 1 .200 Gurriel 1b 2 1 0 0 3 0 .118 A.Díaz lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .455 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .308 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .231

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 6 4 6 13 Brosseau 2b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .333 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .222 a-Meadows ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Y.Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .154 b-Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Lowe lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .136 Margot cf 4 2 2 3 0 1 .286 Adames ss 2 0 1 1 2 0 .133 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .118 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250 c-Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .400

Houston 000 041 200_7 11 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 120_4 6 0

a-struck out for Renfroe in the 8th. b-struck out for Y.Díaz in the 8th. c-singled for Zunino in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (2), Correa (1), Adames (2). HR_Tucker (1), off McClanahan; Margot (2), off Scrubb; Margot (3), off Javier. RBIs_Springer 2 (5), Altuve (5), Correa (3), Tucker 2 (2), Brantley (4), Adames (3), Margot 3 (6). CS_Altuve (1). SF_Tucker. S_Maldonado.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (A.Díaz, Reddick, Bregman); Tampa Bay 2 (Wendle, Arozarena). RISP_Houston 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Wendle. GIDP_Bregman, Lowe, Brosseau.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Correa, Gurriel; Correa, Altuve, Gurriel); Tampa Bay 3 (Zunino, Adames, Zunino; Wendle, Brosseau, Y.Díaz; Adames, Y.Díaz).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Valdez, W, 1-1 6 3 1 1 3 9 101 2.25 Scrubb 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 24 3.00 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.86 Javier 1 1 2 2 1 2 19 9.00 Pressly, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, L, 1-1 4 3 2 2 4 4 82 3.00 Castillo 1 3 2 1 1 0 14 2.45 McClanahan 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 2 45 16.20 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 25 0.00 Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.08

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-0, Castillo 2-2, Alvarado 2-0, Loup 3-0. WP_Snell. PB_Maldonado (0), Zunino 3(0).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_4:01.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.