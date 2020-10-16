Houston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Houston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 7 11 7 Totals 31 4 6 4 Springer cf-rf 4 1 1 2 Brosseau 2b 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 3 2 2 1 Arozarena dh 3 0 0 0 Brantley dh 4 1 2 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 5 0 3 1 Meadows ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 Y.Díaz 1b 2 0 0 0 Tucker rf-lf 3 1 1 2 Choi ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 1 0 0 Lowe lf 3 2 1 0 A.Díaz lf 3 1 2 0 Margot cf 4 2 2 3 Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 Adames ss 2 0 1 1 Straw cf 0 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Tsutsugo ph 1 0 1 0

Houston 000 041 200 — 7 Tampa Bay 010 000 120 — 4

DP_Houston 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Houston 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Altuve (2), Correa (1), Adames (2). HR_Tucker (1), Margot 2 (3). SF_Tucker (1). S_Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez W,1-1 6 3 1 1 3 9 Scrubb 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Javier 1 1 2 2 1 2 Pressly S,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

Tampa Bay Snell L,1-1 4 3 2 2 4 4 Castillo 1 3 2 1 1 0 McClanahan 1 2-3 5 3 3 1 2 Alvarado 2-3 0 0 0 3 2 Loup 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Curtiss 1 0 0 0 0 1

Snell pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

WP_Snell.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jeff Nelson; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Chris Conroy.

T_4:01.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.