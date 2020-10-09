On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston faces Inter Miami CF after shutout win

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Houston Dynamo (4-5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (4-10-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Dallas 2-0, Houston faces Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami CF is 2-3-1 at home. Inter Miami CF is 4-8-0 in one-goal matches.

The Dynamo are 1-4-4 in road games. Houston is 1-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Morgan has four goals and two assists for Inter Miami CF. Brek Shea has two goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Darwin Quintero has five goals and two assists for Houston so far this season. Christian Ramirez has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-5-2, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Houston: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, one assist, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).

Houston: Memo Rodriguez (injured), Maynor Figueroa, Michael Salazar (injured), Matias Vera.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

