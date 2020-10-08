Houston looks to clinch series over Oakland in Game 4

Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

ALDS: Houston leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Oakland in Game 4 of the ALDS.

The Astros are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team batting average of .260 this postseason, Carlos Correa has lead them with an average of .438, including three extra base hits and seven RBIs.

The Athletics are 26-14 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .299 this postseason, Marcus Semien leads them with an OBP of .462, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and is batting .281.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

