Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Houston looks to clinch series over Oakland in Game 4

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (36-24, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

ALDS: Houston leads the series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to clinch a series win with a victory over Oakland in Game 4 of the ALDS.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

The Astros are 19-21 against the rest of their division. Houston has a team batting average of .260 this postseason, Carlos Correa has lead them with an average of .438, including three extra base hits and seven RBIs.

The Athletics are 26-14 against teams from the AL West. Oakland has a team on-base percentage of .299 this postseason, Marcus Semien leads them with an OBP of .462, including three extra base hits and three RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 14 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 55 hits and is batting .281.

        Read more Sports News news.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Bryan Abreu: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Matt Chapman: (hip).

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Postal Service announces a new stamp to celebrate Kwanzaa