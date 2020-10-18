Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27

|Cincinnati
|14
|10
|3
|0
|—
|27
|Indianapolis
|0
|21
|0
|10
|—
|31
First Quarter
Cin_Bernard 2 run (Bullock kick), 11:17.
Cin_Burrow 2 run (Bullock kick), 3:18.
Second Quarter
Cin_Mixon 7 run (Bullock kick), 14:56.
Ind_Burton 1 run (Blankenship kick), 12:18.
Cin_FG Bullock 47, 8:04.
Ind_Burton 10 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 4:38.
Ind_Pascal 17 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), :15.
Third Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 55, 3:32.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Doyle 14 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:55.
Ind_FG Blankenship 40, 4:03.
A_12,453.
|
|Cin
|Ind
|First downs
|22
|23
|Total Net Yards
|398
|430
|Rushes-yards
|32-98
|15-59
|Passing
|300
|371
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|2-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|1-25
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-4
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-39-1
|29-44-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-0
|Punts
|3-43.7
|3-45.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-20
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|34:28
|25:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 18-54, Boyd 1-25, Bernard 8-15, Higgins 1-2, Burrow 3-2, Perine 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 12-60, Burton 1-1, Wilkins 1-(minus 1), Rivers 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 25-39-1-313. Indianapolis, Rivers 29-44-1-371.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 8-96, Higgins 6-125, Boyd 5-54, Bernard 3-13, Mixon 2-15, Thomas 1-10. Indianapolis, Johnson 5-108, Hines 5-27, Burton 4-58, Taylor 4-55, Pascal 4-54, Doyle 3-29, Harris 3-29, Hilton 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 48.
