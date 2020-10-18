On Air: Leaders & Legends
Indianapolis 31, Cincinnati 27

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 4:20 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati 14 10 3 0 27
Indianapolis 0 21 0 10 31

First Quarter

Cin_Bernard 2 run (Bullock kick), 11:17.

Cin_Burrow 2 run (Bullock kick), 3:18.

Second Quarter

Cin_Mixon 7 run (Bullock kick), 14:56.

Ind_Burton 1 run (Blankenship kick), 12:18.

Cin_FG Bullock 47, 8:04.

Ind_Burton 10 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 4:38.

Ind_Pascal 17 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), :15.

Third Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 55, 3:32.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Doyle 14 pass from Rivers (Blankenship kick), 14:55.

Ind_FG Blankenship 40, 4:03.

A_12,453.

___

Cin Ind
First downs 22 23
Total Net Yards 398 430
Rushes-yards 32-98 15-59
Passing 300 371
Punt Returns 2-12 2-17
Kickoff Returns 2-40 1-25
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-4
Comp-Att-Int 25-39-1 29-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 1-0
Punts 3-43.7 3-45.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-20 6-55
Time of Possession 34:28 25:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 18-54, Boyd 1-25, Bernard 8-15, Higgins 1-2, Burrow 3-2, Perine 1-0. Indianapolis, Taylor 12-60, Burton 1-1, Wilkins 1-(minus 1), Rivers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 25-39-1-313. Indianapolis, Rivers 29-44-1-371.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 8-96, Higgins 6-125, Boyd 5-54, Bernard 3-13, Mixon 2-15, Thomas 1-10. Indianapolis, Johnson 5-108, Hines 5-27, Burton 4-58, Taylor 4-55, Pascal 4-54, Doyle 3-29, Harris 3-29, Hilton 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Bullock 48.

