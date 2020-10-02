IndyCar Points Leaders

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 7:27 pm
Through Oct. 1

1. Scott Dixon, 478.

2. Josef Newgarden, 438.

3. Colton Herta, 360.

4. Pato O’Ward, 346.

5. Will Power, 334.

6. Graham Rahal, 328.

7. Takuma Sato, 312.

8. Simon Pagenaud, 291.

9. Felix Rosenqvist, 275.

10. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 271.

11. Alexander Rossi, 270.

12. Santino Ferrucci, 265.

13. Rinus Veekay, 261.

14. Marcus Ericsson, 250.

15. Jack Harvey, 249.

16. Conor Daly, 214.

17. Alex Palou, 198.

18. Charlie Kimball, 187.

19. Oliver Askew, 181.

20. Zach Veach, 166.

21. Marco Andretti, 158.

22. Max Chilton, 118.

23. Tony Kanaan, 106.

24. James Hinchcliffe, 104.

25. Ed Carpenter, 81.

26. Dalton Kellett, 62.

27. Helio Castroneves, 48.

28. JR Hildebrand, 28.

29. Sage Karam, 26.

30. Fernanado Alonso, 18.

31. Spencer Pigot, 17.

32. Ben Hanley, 14.

33. James Davison, 10.

34. Sebastien Bourdais, 9.

