On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

IndyCar Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

Through Oct. 2

1. Scott Dixon, 502.

2. Josef Newgarden, 470.

3. Colton Herta, 402.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

4. Will Power, 388.

5. Pato O’Ward, 376.

6. Graham Rahal, 354.

7. Takuma Sato, 328.

        Read more Sports News news.

8. Simon Pagenaud, 311.

9. Alexander Rossi, 305.

10. Felix Rosenqvist, 294.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 285.

12. Santino Ferrucci, 283.

13. Jack Harvey, 277.

14. Rinus Veekay, 273.

15. Marcus Ericsson, 265.

16. Conor Daly, 224.

17. Alex Palou, 220.

18. Charlie Kimball, 194.

19. Oliver Askew, 181.

20. Zach Veach, 166.

20. Marco Andretti, 166.

22. Max Chilton, 129.

23. James Hinchcliffe, 121.

24. Tony Kanaan, 106.

25. Ed Carpenter, 81.

26. Dalton Kellett, 67.

27. Helio Castroneves, 57.

28. Sage Karam, 32.

29. JR Hildebrand, 28.

30. Sebastien Bourdais, 21.

31. Fernanado Alonso, 18.

32. Spencer Pigot, 17.

33. Ben Hanley, 14.

34. James Davison, 10.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane