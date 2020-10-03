IndyCar Points Leaders

Through Oct. 2
1. Scott Dixon, 502.
2. Josef Newgarden, 470.
3. Colton Herta, 402.
4. Will Power, 388.
5. Pato O’Ward, 376.
6. Graham Rahal, 354.
7. Takuma Sato, 328.
8. Simon Pagenaud, 311.
9. Alexander Rossi, 305.
10. Felix Rosenqvist, 294.
11. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 285.
12. Santino Ferrucci, 283.
13. Jack Harvey, 277.
14. Rinus Veekay, 273.
15. Marcus Ericsson, 265.
16. Conor Daly, 224.
17. Alex Palou, 220.
18. Charlie Kimball, 194.
19. Oliver Askew, 181.
20. Zach Veach, 166.
20. Marco Andretti, 166.
22. Max Chilton, 129.
23. James Hinchcliffe, 121.
24. Tony Kanaan, 106.
25. Ed Carpenter, 81.
26. Dalton Kellett, 67.
27. Helio Castroneves, 57.
28. Sage Karam, 32.
29. JR Hildebrand, 28.
30. Sebastien Bourdais, 21.
31. Fernanado Alonso, 18.
32. Spencer Pigot, 17.
33. Ben Hanley, 14.
34. James Davison, 10.
