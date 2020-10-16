On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Inter Miami CF visits Montreal for a conference matchup

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Inter Miami CF (5-10-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Montreal Impact (6-10-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact host Inter Miami CF in a conference matchup.

The Impact are 4-10-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal is tenth in the Eastern Conference drawing 82 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Inter Miami CF is 4-9-3 in conference games. Inter Miami CF is 5-8-0 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romell Quioto has five goals and three assists for Montreal. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.

Lewis Morgan has five goals and three assists for Inter Miami CF. Brek Shea has three goals over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 4-4-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Lassi Lappalainen, Jukka Raitala, Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid