Inter Miami CF visits New York after Morgan’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Inter Miami CF (3-10-2, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (6-7-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Lewis Morgan leads Inter Miami CF into a matchup with New York after a two-goal outing against New York City FC.

The Red Bulls are 6-7-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Daniel Royer leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. New York has scored 18 goals.

Inter Miami CF is 3-9-2 in Eastern Conference games. Inter Miami CF is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference allowing 25 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. New York won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royer has four goals and two assists for New York. Tom Barlow has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

Rodolfo Pizarro has two goals and four assists for Inter Miami CF. Morgan has four goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Inter Miami CF: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 0.9 assists, three shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Amro Tarek (injured), Patrick Seagrist (injured), Sean Davis (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes (injured), Juan Agudelo (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

