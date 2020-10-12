On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Italian teenager Musetti beats Cuevas in Sardegna Open

By The Associated Press
October 12, 2020 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

SANTA MARGHERITA DI PULA, Sardinia (AP) — Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti beat eighth-seeded Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (4), 7-5 in the first round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open on Monday.

Having won the boys title at last year’s Australian Open, the 18-year-old Musetti made a splash at last month’s Italian Open where he beat former top-five players Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori in succession.

Against Cuevas, Musetti maintained his focus through two rain delays and quickly recovered a break of serve late in the second set.

“I’m playing really good tennis — my best tennis,” Musetti said. “I have the weapons to (have) a great tournament and to compete at this level.”

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

The 143rd-ranked Musetti next faces qualifier Andrea Pellegrino, who won when Stefano Travaglia retired from their first-round match. Pellegrino was ahead 4-6, 7-6 (7), 3-0.

Also, seventh-seeded Tommy Paul beat Slovakian qualifier Andrej Martin 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; and Jiri Vesely eliminated Kamil Majchrzak 6-1, 7-5.

The tournament was installed in the ATP calendar as a one-time only event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

___

        Read more Sports News news.

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021