Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jets surprisingly cut Le’Veon Bell after exploring trades

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
October 13, 2020 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have surprisingly released disgruntled running back Le’Veon Bell, ending a disappointing tenure after less than two full seasons.

The team issued a statement from general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday night in which he says the Jets made the move after having several conversations with Bell and his agent during the last few days and exploring trade options.

“We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success,” Douglas said.

In a post on Twitter shortly after the Jets’ statement, Bell posted a hands in prayer emoji — implying that the feeling is mutual.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bell and coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed last year as a free agent. Bell’s latest frustrations were evident when he liked a few Twitter posts in which some suggested he should be used more in the passing game. He also liked a post in which someone suggested the Jets should trade him.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy celebrates 245th birthday