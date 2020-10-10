Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Jones, Army control The Citadel in a 14-9 win

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 7:25 pm
1 min read
      

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Sophomore Jemel Jones ran for a score and threw for another and Army defeated The Citadel 14-9 on Saturday for the Black Knights’ sixth straight home win.

Jones finished a 14-play, 62-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run near the end of the third quarter for a 14-3 lead. Just before halftime, he threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Reikan Donaldson for a 7-3 Black Knights (4-1) advantage with 2:57 before halftime.

On the Bulldogs’ (0-4) following drive, Brandon Rainey completed a 50-yard pass to Raleigh Webb to put the ball at Army’s 29-yard line. On the following play, however, Cedrick Cunningham Jr. intercepted Rainey at the 3-yard line to end the threat.

The Bulldogs tried to make a game of it when Jay Smith picked off Jones and returned the ball 18 yards to Army’s 2-yard line. Darique Hampton ran it in for the score, the 2-point conversion failed, and the The Citadel reduced the deficit to 14-9 with 3:21 left.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Maurice Bellan, on in relief of Jones who suffered an injury in an attempt to tackle Smith on his interception, helped Army run out the clock, converting a fourth-down on the game’s final play.

Jaylan Adams had 14 carries for 55 yards in relief of Rainey.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021