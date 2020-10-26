Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kane and Son combine to give Tottenham to 1-0 win at Burnley

By The Associated Press
October 26, 2020 6:11 pm
< a min read
      

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Son Heung-min combined with Harry Kane to give Tottenham a 1-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

Kane headed Erik Lamela’s corner on for Son to nod into the net in the 76th minute at Turf Moor. It was the ninth time in six league matches so far this season that Kane and Son have combined for goals.

“This season when I’ve been dropping a bit deeper … it allows me to get some space,” Kane said.

Tottenham moved up to fifth place and didn’t bring Gareth Bale off the bench in northern England. Burnley has one point from five games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota