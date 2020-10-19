Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17

|Kansas City
|7
|6
|7
|6
|—
|26
|Buffalo
|3
|7
|0
|7
|—
|17
First Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 48, 5:42.
KC_Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:05.
Second Quarter
Buf_Diggs 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 11:22.
KC_Kelce 12 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 4:56.
Third Quarter
KC_Darr.Williams 13 run (Butker kick), 1:18.
Fourth Quarter
KC_FG Butker 37, 9:07.
Buf_Beasley 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 6:34.
KC_FG Butker 30, 1:56.
A_0.
___
|
|KC
|Buf
|First downs
|27
|20
|Total Net Yards
|466
|206
|Rushes-yards
|46-245
|23-84
|Passing
|221
|122
|Punt Returns
|2-2
|1-24
|Kickoff Returns
|2-33
|1-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-4
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-26-0
|14-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-4
|0-0
|Punts
|2-40.0
|4-53.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-68
|4-39
|Time of Possession
|37:45
|22:15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 26-161, Mahomes 10-36, Williams 6-26, D.Thompson 3-17, Hill 1-5. Buffalo, Allen 8-42, Singletary 10-32, Moss 5-10.
PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 21-26-0-225. Buffalo, Allen 14-27-1-122.
RECEIVING_Kansas City, Robinson 5-69, Kelce 5-65, Edwards-Helaire 4-8, Hill 3-20, Pringle 2-46, Williams 1-15, Keizer 1-2. Buffalo, Diggs 6-46, Beasley 4-45, Singletary 1-13, Davis 1-7, Kroft 1-7, McKenzie 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 52.
