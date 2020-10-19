On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Kansas City 26, Buffalo 17

By The Associated Press
October 19, 2020 8:04 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City 7 6 7 6 26
Buffalo 3 7 0 7 17

First Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 48, 5:42.

KC_Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 3:05.

Second Quarter

Buf_Diggs 4 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 11:22.

KC_Kelce 12 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 4:56.

Third Quarter

KC_Darr.Williams 13 run (Butker kick), 1:18.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 37, 9:07.

Buf_Beasley 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 6:34.

KC_FG Butker 30, 1:56.

A_0.

___

KC Buf
First downs 27 20
Total Net Yards 466 206
Rushes-yards 46-245 23-84
Passing 221 122
Punt Returns 2-2 1-24
Kickoff Returns 2-33 1-29
Interceptions Ret. 1-4 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-26-0 14-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-4 0-0
Punts 2-40.0 4-53.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 8-68 4-39
Time of Possession 37:45 22:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 26-161, Mahomes 10-36, Williams 6-26, D.Thompson 3-17, Hill 1-5. Buffalo, Allen 8-42, Singletary 10-32, Moss 5-10.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 21-26-0-225. Buffalo, Allen 14-27-1-122.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Robinson 5-69, Kelce 5-65, Edwards-Helaire 4-8, Hill 3-20, Pringle 2-46, Williams 1-15, Keizer 1-2. Buffalo, Diggs 6-46, Beasley 4-45, Singletary 1-13, Davis 1-7, Kroft 1-7, McKenzie 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 52.

