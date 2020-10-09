Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kansas State to open season as host of Little Apple Classic

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 1:03 pm
< a min read
      

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State will open the season by hosting the inaugural Little Apple Classic, a four-team event featuring Colorado, Drake and South Dakota State.

The school announced the event Friday, with doubleheaders taking place Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats will face Drake on the first day while Colorado will meet South Dakota State. On the second day, Kansas State faces Colorado and Drake plays South Dakota State.

The Kansas State-Colorado matchup reunites programs that were in the same conference from 1948 to 2011, most recently in the Big 12 before the Buffaloes moved to the Pac-12.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

The NCAA has delayed the start of the season to Nov. 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Little Apple Classic replaces the canceled Cayman Islands Classic on the Wildcats’ schedule.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021