Kentucky transfers Sarr, Toppin immediately eligible to play

By The Associated Press
October 21, 2020 9:33 pm
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky announced Wednesday that the NCAA and Southeastern Conference have granted transfers Olivier Sarr and Jacob Toppin immediate eligibility to play this season.

Both post players provide experience for the Wildcats, whose only returning regular is sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. Coach John Calipari thanked the NCAA and SEC in a release for “considering the unique circumstances surrounding this season” and working with the program.

The 7-foot Sarr transferred this spring after three seasons at Wake Forest. He averaged 13.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 blocks last season to earn selection to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team ,as well as runner-up as Most Improved Player.

Toppin, the 6-8 brother of Dayton forward and last year’s consensus National Player of the Year Obi Toppin, averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 30 games with three starts as a Rhode Island freshman.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

