Kershaw, Los Angeles will face Atlanta in Game 2 of NLCS

By The Associated Press
October 13, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (35-25, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17, first in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Ian Anderson (3-2, 1.95 ERA in regular season) Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

NLCS: Atlanta leads the series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Braves will look to increase their lead in the NLCS to two games in Game 2 against the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers were 21-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has a team slugging percentage of .358 this postseason, Mookie Betts leads them with a mark of .522, including five extra base hits and four RBIs.

The Braves were 16-14 on the road in 2020. Atlanta has a team slugging percentage of .427 this postseason, Travis d’Arnaud leads them with a mark of .739, including four extra base hits and seven RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Pollock leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

Braves: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

