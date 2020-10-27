On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kimmich saves Bayern’s Champions League run in Moscow

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 4:05 pm
< a min read
      

MOSCOW (AP) — Joshua Kimmich scored late for defending champion Bayern Munich to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 and extend its record 13-game winning streak in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kimmich ensured Bayern went unpunished for a sloppy performance when he took the ball from from Javi Martínez, turned and fired inside the far post in the 79th minute.

Leon Goretzka had opened the scoring in the 13th, but Bayern failed to make its possession count and uncharacteristically yielded chance after chance for the home team.

Anton Miranchuk eventually equalized in the 70th thanks to a low cross from Zé Luís.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

Zé Luís then missed a good chance to set up substitute Rifat Zhemaletdinov for the lead minutes later when he decided to shoot and fired wide.

Lokomotiv was to rue the miss when Kimmich stepped up to earn Bayern its second win from two games in Group A.

Atlético Madrid was hosting Salzburg in the other group game later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA Ozarks found a way to protect vets and employees while providing curbside hearing aid service