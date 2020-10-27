Kimmich saves Bayern’s Champions League run in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Joshua Kimmich scored late for defending champion Bayern Munich to beat Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 and extend its record 13-game winning streak in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Kimmich ensured Bayern went unpunished for a sloppy performance when he took the ball from from Javi Martínez, turned and fired inside the far post in the 79th minute.

Leon Goretzka had opened the scoring in the 13th, but Bayern failed to make its possession count and uncharacteristically yielded chance after chance for the home team.

Anton Miranchuk eventually equalized in the 70th thanks to a low cross from Zé Luís.

Zé Luís then missed a good chance to set up substitute Rifat Zhemaletdinov for the lead minutes later when he decided to shoot and fired wide.

Lokomotiv was to rue the miss when Kimmich stepped up to earn Bayern its second win from two games in Group A.

Atlético Madrid was hosting Salzburg in the other group game later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.