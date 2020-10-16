Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Kings sign No. 2 overall pick Quinton Byfield to 3-year deal

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 5:51 pm
< a min read
      

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have signed No. 2 overall draft pick Quinton Byfield to a three-year contract.

The Kings announced the entry-level deal Friday with Byfield, a powerful 6-foot-5 center from Ontario.

The 18-year-old Byfield is likely to play another year of junior hockey before he moves to the NHL, but the Kings haven’t ruled out anything with their top prospect before he attends his first training camp.

Byfield became the highest-drafted Black player in NHL history when Los Angeles chose him earlier this month. He had 32 goals and 50 assists in 45 games last season with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

The Kings finished the coronavirus-shortened regular season with the NHL’s fourth-worst points total. They’ve missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid