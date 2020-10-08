Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour Orange County National Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
October 8, 2020 7:54 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Prestonwood Country Club
Winter Garden, Fla.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 72
First Round
Play suspended due to darkness
Harry Hall 32-31—63
Shad Tuten 33-30—63
Tommy Gainey 32-32—64
Stephan Jaeger 32-32—64
George Cunningham 31-33—64
Stephen Franken 31-33—64
Kevin Roy 32-32—64
Justin Lower 32-32—64
Chase Wright 31-33—64
Ben Kohles 30-34—64
Brett Coletta 32-33—65
Brandon Wu 33-32—65
Brandon Harkins 34-31—65
Kramer Hickok 34-31—65
Alex Chiarella 33-32—65
Harrison Endycott 34-31—65
Anders Albertson 31-34—65
Julián Etulain 33-32—65
Trey Mullinax 32-33—65
John Chin 33-33—66
Chad Ramey 34-32—66
Joey Garber 32-34—66
Nick Hardy 34-32—66
Theo Humphrey 34-32—66
Michael Miller 33-33—66
Brad Brunner 32-34—66
Joseph Winslow 32-34—66
Davis Riley 35-31—66
Rick Lamb 30-37—67
Andres Gonzales 33-34—67
José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-34—67
Scott Gutschewski 32-35—67
Brett Drewitt 30-37—67
Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-34—67
Tyson Alexander 33-34—67
Michael Arnaud 32-35—67
Ryan McCormick 32-35—67
Dawson Armstrong 33-34—67
Andy Pope 32-35—67
Brent Grant 34-33—67
Cameron Young 34-33—67
Zach Wright 34-33—67
Sangmoon Bae 34-33—67
Alex Cejka 32-35—67
Austin Smotherman 33-34—67
Josh Teater 31-36—67
Vince India 32-35—67
Dan McCarthy 34-34—68
Mito Pereira 33-35—68
Dominic Bozzelli 33-35—68
Wes Roach 34-34—68
Blayne Barber 35-33—68
David Lingmerth 31-37—68
Marcelo Rozo 34-34—68
James Nicholas 33-35—68
Augusto Núñez 34-34—68
Mickey DeMorat 32-36—68
Ross Miller 36-32—68
Chris Gilman 32-36—68
Nicolas Echavarria 36-32—68
Kyle Reifers 35-33—68
Ben Taylor 34-34—68
Greyson Sigg 33-35—68
Evan Harmeling 35-33—68
Ollie Schniederjans 34-34—68
Curtis Thompson 34-34—68
Taylor Montgomery 34-34—68
Rico Hoey 34-34—68
Dylan Wu 33-36—69
Paul Barjon 33-36—69
Lee Hodges 34-35—69
Grant Hirschman 35-34—69
Taylor Pendrith 33-36—69
Nicholas Lindheim 33-36—69
Luke Guthrie 35-34—69
Brandon Crick 36-33—69
KK Limbhasut 34-35—69
Dawie van der Walt 35-34—69
Derek Ernst 35-34—69
Charlie Saxon 36-33—69
Steve LeBrun 35-34—69
Tag Ridings 35-34—69
Carl Yuan 33-36—69
Jimmy Stanger 34-35—69
Wade Binfield 34-35—69
Brian Campbell 34-35—69
Taylor Moore 34-35—69
Drew Weaver 36-33—69
David Kocher 33-36—69
Curtis Luck 33-37—70
Alex Prugh 35-35—70
Patrick Fishburn 35-35—70
David Lipsky 34-36—70
Adam Svensson 34-36—70
Chris Baker 33-37—70
Jared Wolfe 33-37—70
Andrew Novak 36-34—70
Jamie Arnold 32-38—70
Paul Haley II 36-34—70
Roberto Díaz 38-33—71
Brett Stegmaier 35-36—71
Jonathan Randolph 36-35—71
J.T. Griffin 33-38—71
Mark Blakefield 32-39—71
Chase Johnson 36-35—71
Greg Yates 34-37—71
Zecheng Dou 36-35—71
Ben Silverman 36-36—72
T.J. Vogel 32-40—72
Max Rottluff 35-37—72
Trevor Cone 38-34—72
Chandler Blanchet 36-36—72
Billy Kennerly 34-38—72
Jim Knous 38-34—72
Erik Compton 36-36—72
John VanDerLaan 36-36—72
Kevin Lucas 36-37—73
Brady Schnell 34-39—73
Justin Hueber 34-39—73
Seth Reeves 38-36—74
Max McGreevy 37-37—74
Rafael Campos 35-39—74
Nicholas Thompson 35-39—74
John Senden 39-35—74
John Oda 38-37—75
Jonas Blixt 36-39—75
Martin Piller 37-39—76
Kyle Jones 40-36—76
Shane Smith 39-40—79
