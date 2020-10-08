Korn Ferry Tour Orange County National Championship Scores

Thursday At Prestonwood Country Club Winter Garden, Fla. Purse: $2.1 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 72 First Round Play suspended due to darkness Harry Hall 32-31—63 Shad Tuten 33-30—63 Tommy Gainey 32-32—64 Stephan Jaeger 32-32—64 George Cunningham 31-33—64 Stephen Franken 31-33—64 Kevin Roy 32-32—64 Justin Lower 32-32—64 Chase Wright 31-33—64 Ben Kohles 30-34—64 Brett Coletta 32-33—65 Brandon Wu 33-32—65 Brandon Harkins 34-31—65 Kramer Hickok 34-31—65 Alex Chiarella 33-32—65 Harrison Endycott 34-31—65 Anders Albertson 31-34—65 Julián Etulain 33-32—65 Trey Mullinax 32-33—65 John Chin 33-33—66 Chad Ramey 34-32—66 Joey Garber 32-34—66 Nick Hardy 34-32—66 Theo Humphrey 34-32—66 Michael Miller 33-33—66 Brad Brunner 32-34—66 Joseph Winslow 32-34—66 Davis Riley 35-31—66 Rick Lamb 30-37—67 Andres Gonzales 33-34—67 José de Jesús Rodríguez 33-34—67 Scott Gutschewski 32-35—67 Brett Drewitt 30-37—67 Tyrone Van Aswegen 33-34—67 Tyson Alexander 33-34—67 Michael Arnaud 32-35—67 Ryan McCormick 32-35—67 Dawson Armstrong 33-34—67 Andy Pope 32-35—67 Brent Grant 34-33—67 Cameron Young 34-33—67 Zach Wright 34-33—67 Sangmoon Bae 34-33—67 Alex Cejka 32-35—67 Austin Smotherman 33-34—67 Josh Teater 31-36—67 Vince India 32-35—67 Dan McCarthy 34-34—68 Mito Pereira 33-35—68 Dominic Bozzelli 33-35—68 Wes Roach 34-34—68 Blayne Barber 35-33—68 David Lingmerth 31-37—68 Marcelo Rozo 34-34—68 James Nicholas 33-35—68 Augusto Núñez 34-34—68 Mickey DeMorat 32-36—68 Ross Miller 36-32—68 Chris Gilman 32-36—68 Nicolas Echavarria 36-32—68 Kyle Reifers 35-33—68 Ben Taylor 34-34—68 Greyson Sigg 33-35—68 Evan Harmeling 35-33—68 Ollie Schniederjans 34-34—68 Curtis Thompson 34-34—68 Taylor Montgomery 34-34—68 Rico Hoey 34-34—68 Dylan Wu 33-36—69 Paul Barjon 33-36—69 Lee Hodges 34-35—69 Grant Hirschman 35-34—69 Taylor Pendrith 33-36—69 Nicholas Lindheim 33-36—69 Luke Guthrie 35-34—69 Brandon Crick 36-33—69 KK Limbhasut 34-35—69 Dawie van der Walt 35-34—69 Derek Ernst 35-34—69 Charlie Saxon 36-33—69 Steve LeBrun 35-34—69 Tag Ridings 35-34—69 Carl Yuan 33-36—69 Jimmy Stanger 34-35—69 Wade Binfield 34-35—69 Brian Campbell 34-35—69 Taylor Moore 34-35—69 Drew Weaver 36-33—69 David Kocher 33-36—69 Curtis Luck 33-37—70 Alex Prugh 35-35—70 Patrick Fishburn 35-35—70 David Lipsky 34-36—70 Adam Svensson 34-36—70 Chris Baker 33-37—70 Jared Wolfe 33-37—70 Andrew Novak 36-34—70 Jamie Arnold 32-38—70 Paul Haley II 36-34—70 Roberto Díaz 38-33—71 Brett Stegmaier 35-36—71 Jonathan Randolph 36-35—71 J.T. Griffin 33-38—71 Mark Blakefield 32-39—71 Chase Johnson 36-35—71 Greg Yates 34-37—71 Zecheng Dou 36-35—71 Ben Silverman 36-36—72 T.J. Vogel 32-40—72 Max Rottluff 35-37—72 Trevor Cone 38-34—72 Chandler Blanchet 36-36—72 Billy Kennerly 34-38—72 Jim Knous 38-34—72 Erik Compton 36-36—72 John VanDerLaan 36-36—72 Kevin Lucas 36-37—73 Brady Schnell 34-39—73 Justin Hueber 34-39—73 Seth Reeves 38-36—74 Max McGreevy 37-37—74 Rafael Campos 35-39—74 Nicholas Thompson 35-39—74 John Senden 39-35—74 John Oda 38-37—75 Jonas Blixt 36-39—75 Martin Piller 37-39—76 Kyle Jones 40-36—76 Shane Smith 39-40—79 Leaderboard Score Through Harry Hall 32-31—63 Shad Tuten 33-30—63 Tommy Gainey 32-32—64 Stephan Jaeger 32-32—64 George Cunningham 31-33—64 Stephen Franken 31-33—64 Kevin Roy 32-32—64 Justin Lower 32-32—64 Chase Wright 31-33—64 Ben Kohles 30-34—64

