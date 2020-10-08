Korn Ferry Tour Orange County National Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Prestonwood Country Club
|Winter Garden, Fla.
|Purse: $2.1 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 72
|First Round
|Play suspended due to darkness
|Harry Hall
|32-31—63
|Shad Tuten
|33-30—63
|Tommy Gainey
|32-32—64
|Stephan Jaeger
|32-32—64
|George Cunningham
|31-33—64
|Stephen Franken
|31-33—64
|Kevin Roy
|32-32—64
|Justin Lower
|32-32—64
|Chase Wright
|31-33—64
|Ben Kohles
|30-34—64
|Brett Coletta
|32-33—65
|Brandon Wu
|33-32—65
|Brandon Harkins
|34-31—65
|Kramer Hickok
|34-31—65
|Alex Chiarella
|33-32—65
|Harrison Endycott
|34-31—65
|Anders Albertson
|31-34—65
|Julián Etulain
|33-32—65
|Trey Mullinax
|32-33—65
|John Chin
|33-33—66
|Chad Ramey
|34-32—66
|Joey Garber
|32-34—66
|Nick Hardy
|34-32—66
|Theo Humphrey
|34-32—66
|Michael Miller
|33-33—66
|Brad Brunner
|32-34—66
|Joseph Winslow
|32-34—66
|Davis Riley
|35-31—66
|Rick Lamb
|30-37—67
|Andres Gonzales
|33-34—67
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|33-34—67
|Scott Gutschewski
|32-35—67
|Brett Drewitt
|30-37—67
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|33-34—67
|Tyson Alexander
|33-34—67
|Michael Arnaud
|32-35—67
|Ryan McCormick
|32-35—67
|Dawson Armstrong
|33-34—67
|Andy Pope
|32-35—67
|Brent Grant
|34-33—67
|Cameron Young
|34-33—67
|Zach Wright
|34-33—67
|Sangmoon Bae
|34-33—67
|Alex Cejka
|32-35—67
|Austin Smotherman
|33-34—67
|Josh Teater
|31-36—67
|Vince India
|32-35—67
|Dan McCarthy
|34-34—68
|Mito Pereira
|33-35—68
|Dominic Bozzelli
|33-35—68
|Wes Roach
|34-34—68
|Blayne Barber
|35-33—68
|David Lingmerth
|31-37—68
|Marcelo Rozo
|34-34—68
|James Nicholas
|33-35—68
|Augusto Núñez
|34-34—68
|Mickey DeMorat
|32-36—68
|Ross Miller
|36-32—68
|Chris Gilman
|32-36—68
|Nicolas Echavarria
|36-32—68
|Kyle Reifers
|35-33—68
|Ben Taylor
|34-34—68
|Greyson Sigg
|33-35—68
|Evan Harmeling
|35-33—68
|Ollie Schniederjans
|34-34—68
|Curtis Thompson
|34-34—68
|Taylor Montgomery
|34-34—68
|Rico Hoey
|34-34—68
|Dylan Wu
|33-36—69
|Paul Barjon
|33-36—69
|Lee Hodges
|34-35—69
|Grant Hirschman
|35-34—69
|Taylor Pendrith
|33-36—69
|Nicholas Lindheim
|33-36—69
|Luke Guthrie
|35-34—69
|Brandon Crick
|36-33—69
|KK Limbhasut
|34-35—69
|Dawie van der Walt
|35-34—69
|Derek Ernst
|35-34—69
|Charlie Saxon
|36-33—69
|Steve LeBrun
|35-34—69
|Tag Ridings
|35-34—69
|Carl Yuan
|33-36—69
|Jimmy Stanger
|34-35—69
|Wade Binfield
|34-35—69
|Brian Campbell
|34-35—69
|Taylor Moore
|34-35—69
|Drew Weaver
|36-33—69
|David Kocher
|33-36—69
|Curtis Luck
|33-37—70
|Alex Prugh
|35-35—70
|Patrick Fishburn
|35-35—70
|David Lipsky
|34-36—70
|Adam Svensson
|34-36—70
|Chris Baker
|33-37—70
|Jared Wolfe
|33-37—70
|Andrew Novak
|36-34—70
|Jamie Arnold
|32-38—70
|Paul Haley II
|36-34—70
|Roberto Díaz
|38-33—71
|Brett Stegmaier
|35-36—71
|Jonathan Randolph
|36-35—71
|J.T. Griffin
|33-38—71
|Mark Blakefield
|32-39—71
|Chase Johnson
|36-35—71
|Greg Yates
|34-37—71
|Zecheng Dou
|36-35—71
|Ben Silverman
|36-36—72
|T.J. Vogel
|32-40—72
|Max Rottluff
|35-37—72
|Trevor Cone
|38-34—72
|Chandler Blanchet
|36-36—72
|Billy Kennerly
|34-38—72
|Jim Knous
|38-34—72
|Erik Compton
|36-36—72
|John VanDerLaan
|36-36—72
|Kevin Lucas
|36-37—73
|Brady Schnell
|34-39—73
|Justin Hueber
|34-39—73
|Seth Reeves
|38-36—74
|Max McGreevy
|37-37—74
|Rafael Campos
|35-39—74
|Nicholas Thompson
|35-39—74
|John Senden
|39-35—74
|John Oda
|38-37—75
|Jonas Blixt
|36-39—75
|Martin Piller
|37-39—76
|Kyle Jones
|40-36—76
|Shane Smith
|39-40—79
