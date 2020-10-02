Korn Ferry Tour – Savannah Golf Championship Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At The Landings Club
|Savannah, Ga.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,094; Par: 72
|Second Round
Kevin Dougherty 65-66_131
Evan Harmeling 64-67_131
Kyle Jones 64-68_132
Brett Coletta 66-66_132
Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.
Julián Etulain 70-62_132
Ben Martin 67-65_132
Curtis Luck 67-65_132
Max Greyserman 67-65_132
Chad Ramey 65-68_133
George Cunningham 65-68_133
Eric Cole 69-64_133
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Sangmoon Bae 65-68_133
Zecheng Dou 66-67_133
Max McGreevy 65-68_133
Shad Tuten 67-66_133
Brandon Wu 68-66_134
David Lingmerth 67-67_134
Roberto Díaz 69-65_134
Paul Barjon 66-68_134
Taylor Montgomery 66-68_134
Brady Schnell 68-66_134
Ryan Ruffels 65-69_134
Jake Knapp 64-70_134
Nicholas Thompson 67-68_135
Augusto Núñez 68-67_135
Michael Miller 68-67_135
David Skinns 66-69_135
Chandler Blanchet 66-69_135
Jared Wolfe 67-68_135
Erik Compton 68-67_135
Whee Kim 69-66_135
Austin Smotherman 66-69_135
Greyson Sigg 67-68_135
Curtis Thompson 68-67_135
Lee Hodges 68-67_135
Harry Hall 69-66_135
John VanDerLaan 69-66_135
Seth Reeves 68-68_136
J.T. Griffin 66-70_136
Mickey DeMorat 64-72_136
Noah Norton 68-68_136
Brett Stegmaier 67-69_136
Brian Campbell 69-67_136
Brad Hopfinger 67-69_136
Zach Wright 70-66_136
Rico Hoey 71-65_136
Andrew Dorn 63-73_136
Blayne Barber 66-71_137
Taylor Moore 68-69_137
KK Limbhasut 68-69_137
Austen Truslow 66-71_137
Jonathan Randolph 69-68_137
Charlie Saxon 69-68_137
Kyle Reifers 66-71_137
Nicholas Lindheim 71-66_137
Hayden Buckley 69-68_137
Marcelo Rozo 67-71_138
Ryan Blaum 68-70_138
David Lipsky 70-68_138
Wade Binfield 66-72_138
Nick Hardy 70-68_138
Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-67_138
Brett Drewitt 71-67_138
Cameron Young 72-66_138
Andy Pope 67-71_138
Alex Chiarella 73-65_138
Daniel Miernicki 65-73_138
Brandon Harkins 71-67_138
Grant Hirschman 67-71_138
Scott Gutschewski 70-68_138
Dawie van der Walt 68-70_138
Ben Kohles 70-68_138
Trey Mullinax 69-69_138
Alex Prugh 70-68_138
Joey Garber 67-71_138
Nick Voke 70-68_138
|Missed Cut
Stephan Jaeger 67-72_139
Dylan Wu 70-69_139
Rick Lamb 69-70_139
Billy Kennerly 66-73_139
Wes Roach 68-71_139
T.J. Vogel 70-69_139
Dawson Armstrong 70-69_139
Mito Pereira 69-70_139
Brandon Crick 70-69_139
Andrew Novak 68-71_139
Paul Haley II 69-70_139
Max Rottluff 71-68_139
Braden Thornberry 71-68_139
Harrison Endycott 70-70_140
Ryan McCormick 67-73_140
Chase Johnson 72-68_140
Andre Metzger 74-66_140
Carl Yuan 67-73_140
Jim Knous 67-73_140
Justin Lower 71-69_140
Tom Whitney 69-71_140
Mark Blakefield 71-69_140
Stuart Macdonald 70-70_140
Colin Monagle 68-72_140
Adam Svensson 70-71_141
Jamie Arnold 70-71_141
Kevin Roy 71-70_141
Derek Ernst 68-73_141
Steve LeBrun 72-69_141
Theo Humphrey 68-73_141
Callum Tarren 69-72_141
Chip McDaniel 70-71_141
Timothy O’Neal 69-72_141
Luke Guthrie 69-73_142
Jimmy Stanger 68-74_142
Brad Brunner 73-69_142
James Nicholas 71-71_142
Patrick Fishburn 68-74_142
Stephen Franken 74-68_142
Leandro Marelli 68-74_142
Carter Jenkins 72-70_142
Drew Weaver 74-68_142
Sebastián Vázquez 73-69_142
Zach Caldwell 71-71_142
Andres Gonzales 68-75_143
Martin Piller 70-73_143
Dan McCarthy 69-74_143
José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-74_143
Erik Barnes 70-73_143
Alex Cejka 70-73_143
Anders Albertson 72-71_143
Ollie Schniederjans 71-72_143
Nicolas Echavarria 75-68_143
Conrad Shindler 72-71_143
Bobby Bai 67-76_143
Justin Hueber 74-70_144
Scott Langley 72-72_144
Zachary Edmondson 72-72_144
Michael Arnaud 75-69_144
Vince India 73-71_144
J.J. Henry 75-70_145
Zack Sucher 70-75_145
Ben Silverman 72-73_145
Tag Ridings 75-70_145
Taylor Pendrith 74-71_145
Chris Wiatr 75-71_146
Chase Wright 74-72_146
Matt Atkins 74-72_146
David Kocher 70-77_147
Kris Blanks 74-73_147
Tyson Alexander 72-75_147
Jack Maguire 76-71_147
Mark Baldwin 75-72_147
John Chin 71-77_148
Tommy Gainey 72-77_149
Trevor Cone 72-78_150
Brent Grant 74-76_150
Taisuke Ono 76-83_159
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments