Korn Ferry Tour – Savannah Golf Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 7:38 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At The Landings Club
Savannah, Ga.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 7,094; Par: 72
Second Round

Kevin Dougherty 65-66_131

Evan Harmeling 64-67_131

Kyle Jones 64-68_132

Brett Coletta 66-66_132

Julián Etulain 70-62_132

Ben Martin 67-65_132

Curtis Luck 67-65_132

Max Greyserman 67-65_132

Chad Ramey 65-68_133

George Cunningham 65-68_133

Eric Cole 69-64_133

Sangmoon Bae 65-68_133

Zecheng Dou 66-67_133

Max McGreevy 65-68_133

Shad Tuten 67-66_133

Brandon Wu 68-66_134

David Lingmerth 67-67_134

Roberto Díaz 69-65_134

Paul Barjon 66-68_134

Taylor Montgomery 66-68_134

Brady Schnell 68-66_134

Ryan Ruffels 65-69_134

Jake Knapp 64-70_134

Nicholas Thompson 67-68_135

Augusto Núñez 68-67_135

Michael Miller 68-67_135

David Skinns 66-69_135

Chandler Blanchet 66-69_135

Jared Wolfe 67-68_135

Erik Compton 68-67_135

Whee Kim 69-66_135

Austin Smotherman 66-69_135

Greyson Sigg 67-68_135

Curtis Thompson 68-67_135

Lee Hodges 68-67_135

Harry Hall 69-66_135

John VanDerLaan 69-66_135

Seth Reeves 68-68_136

J.T. Griffin 66-70_136

Mickey DeMorat 64-72_136

Noah Norton 68-68_136

Brett Stegmaier 67-69_136

Brian Campbell 69-67_136

Brad Hopfinger 67-69_136

Zach Wright 70-66_136

Rico Hoey 71-65_136

Andrew Dorn 63-73_136

Blayne Barber 66-71_137

Taylor Moore 68-69_137

KK Limbhasut 68-69_137

Austen Truslow 66-71_137

Jonathan Randolph 69-68_137

Charlie Saxon 69-68_137

Kyle Reifers 66-71_137

Nicholas Lindheim 71-66_137

Hayden Buckley 69-68_137

Marcelo Rozo 67-71_138

Ryan Blaum 68-70_138

David Lipsky 70-68_138

Wade Binfield 66-72_138

Nick Hardy 70-68_138

Tyrone Van Aswegen 71-67_138

Brett Drewitt 71-67_138

Cameron Young 72-66_138

Andy Pope 67-71_138

Alex Chiarella 73-65_138

Daniel Miernicki 65-73_138

Brandon Harkins 71-67_138

Grant Hirschman 67-71_138

Scott Gutschewski 70-68_138

Dawie van der Walt 68-70_138

Ben Kohles 70-68_138

Trey Mullinax 69-69_138

Alex Prugh 70-68_138

Joey Garber 67-71_138

Nick Voke 70-68_138

Missed Cut

Stephan Jaeger 67-72_139

Dylan Wu 70-69_139

Rick Lamb 69-70_139

Billy Kennerly 66-73_139

Wes Roach 68-71_139

T.J. Vogel 70-69_139

Dawson Armstrong 70-69_139

Mito Pereira 69-70_139

Brandon Crick 70-69_139

Andrew Novak 68-71_139

Paul Haley II 69-70_139

Max Rottluff 71-68_139

Braden Thornberry 71-68_139

Harrison Endycott 70-70_140

Ryan McCormick 67-73_140

Chase Johnson 72-68_140

Andre Metzger 74-66_140

Carl Yuan 67-73_140

Jim Knous 67-73_140

Justin Lower 71-69_140

Tom Whitney 69-71_140

Mark Blakefield 71-69_140

Stuart Macdonald 70-70_140

Colin Monagle 68-72_140

Adam Svensson 70-71_141

Jamie Arnold 70-71_141

Kevin Roy 71-70_141

Derek Ernst 68-73_141

Steve LeBrun 72-69_141

Theo Humphrey 68-73_141

Callum Tarren 69-72_141

Chip McDaniel 70-71_141

Timothy O’Neal 69-72_141

Luke Guthrie 69-73_142

Jimmy Stanger 68-74_142

Brad Brunner 73-69_142

James Nicholas 71-71_142

Patrick Fishburn 68-74_142

Stephen Franken 74-68_142

Leandro Marelli 68-74_142

Carter Jenkins 72-70_142

Drew Weaver 74-68_142

Sebastián Vázquez 73-69_142

Zach Caldwell 71-71_142

Andres Gonzales 68-75_143

Martin Piller 70-73_143

Dan McCarthy 69-74_143

José de Jesús Rodríguez 69-74_143

Erik Barnes 70-73_143

Alex Cejka 70-73_143

Anders Albertson 72-71_143

Ollie Schniederjans 71-72_143

Nicolas Echavarria 75-68_143

Conrad Shindler 72-71_143

Bobby Bai 67-76_143

Justin Hueber 74-70_144

Scott Langley 72-72_144

Zachary Edmondson 72-72_144

Michael Arnaud 75-69_144

Vince India 73-71_144

J.J. Henry 75-70_145

Zack Sucher 70-75_145

Ben Silverman 72-73_145

Tag Ridings 75-70_145

Taylor Pendrith 74-71_145

Chris Wiatr 75-71_146

Chase Wright 74-72_146

Matt Atkins 74-72_146

David Kocher 70-77_147

Kris Blanks 74-73_147

Tyson Alexander 72-75_147

Jack Maguire 76-71_147

Mark Baldwin 75-72_147

John Chin 71-77_148

Tommy Gainey 72-77_149

Trevor Cone 72-78_150

Brent Grant 74-76_150

Taisuke Ono 76-83_159

