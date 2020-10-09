L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

Los Angeles San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 12 14 11 Totals 33 3 6 2 Betts rf 3 3 1 1 Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 Turner 3b 4 2 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 Muncy 1b 3 2 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Smith c 6 1 5 3 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 Bellinger cf 5 1 2 3 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 2 2 1 Moreland dh 1 0 0 0 Báez p 0 0 0 0 Profar ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Lux ph 1 0 0 0 Campusano ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 1 0 0 Pederson dh 3 0 2 2 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 1 Hernández ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Castro c 1 0 0 0 Taylor 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 Nola c 3 0 1 0

Los Angeles 015 110 004 — 12 San Diego 020 001 000 — 3

E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles May 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kolarek 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 Urías W,1-0 5 1 1 0 1 6 Treinen 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1

San Diego Morejon L,0-1 2 2 3 3 2 2 Stammen 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Patiño 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Altavilla 1 2 1 1 1 0 Strahm 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pomeranz 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Rosenthal 1 2 4 4 2 1

Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Morejon pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_4:04.

