L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 1:31 am
Los Angeles San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 12 14 11 Totals 33 3 6 2
Betts rf 3 3 1 1 Grisham cf 4 0 1 1
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0
Turner 3b 4 2 1 1 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0
Muncy 1b 3 2 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0
Smith c 6 1 5 3 Pham lf 4 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 5 1 2 3 Allen lf 0 0 0 0
Pollock lf 4 2 2 1 Moreland dh 1 0 0 0
Báez p 0 0 0 0 Profar ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Lux ph 1 0 0 0 Campusano ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 3 1 0 0
Pederson dh 3 0 2 2 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 1
Hernández ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Castro c 1 0 0 0
Taylor 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 Nola c 3 0 1 0
Los Angeles 015 110 004 12
San Diego 020 001 000 3

E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Betts (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
May 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kolarek 2-3 3 2 2 2 0
Urías W,1-0 5 1 1 0 1 6
Treinen 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1
San Diego
Morejon L,0-1 2 2 3 3 2 2
Stammen 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Patiño 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Altavilla 1 2 1 1 1 0
Strahm 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pomeranz 1-3 1 0 0 2 1
Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Rosenthal 1 2 4 4 2 1

Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Morejon pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_4:04.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

