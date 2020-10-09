L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|6
|1
|5
|3
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Moreland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Campusano ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hernández ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|015
|110
|004
|—
|12
|San Diego
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). SB_Pollock (1). SF_Betts (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Urías W,1-0
|5
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Treinen
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morejon L,0-1
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Stammen
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Patiño
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Altavilla
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strahm
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pomeranz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Richards
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
Urías pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Morejon pitched to 2 batters in the 3rd.
HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_4:04.
