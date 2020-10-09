L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 12 14 11 9 9 Betts rf 3 3 1 1 2 1 .333 Seager ss 4 1 1 0 2 0 .364 Turner 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .200 Muncy 1b 3 2 0 0 3 1 .273 Smith c 6 1 5 3 0 1 .455 Bellinger cf 5 1 2 3 1 1 .333 Pollock lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300 Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Lux ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pederson dh 3 0 2 2 0 1 .400 b-Hernández ph-dh-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Taylor 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 6 2 4 10 Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .273 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .182 Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .154 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Allen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Moreland dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 a-Profar ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Campusano ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Myers rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .100 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .200 Castro c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Nola c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Los Angeles 015 110 004_12 14 1 San Diego 020 001 000_3 6 2

a-grounded out for Moreland in the 4th. b-popped out for Pederson in the 6th. c-struck out for Profar in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 9th.

E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). RBIs_Bellinger 3 (5), Turner (3), Pollock (1), Pederson 2 (2), Smith 3 (3), Betts (1), Cronenworth (1), Grisham (2). SB_Pollock (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (1). SF_Betts.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (Taylor 2, Bellinger, Turner, Hernández 2, Lux); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Myers, Machado). RISP_Los Angeles 8 for 24; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Turner, Moreland.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA May 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00 Kolarek 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 16 27.00 Urías, W, 1-0 5 1 1 0 1 6 68 0.00 Treinen 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morejon, L, 0-1 2 2 3 3 2 2 50 13.50 Stammen 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 18 13.50 Patiño 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 5.40 Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Altavilla 1 2 1 1 1 0 24 4.50 Strahm 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 18.00 Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00 Pomeranz 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 22 0.00 Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 13.50 Rosenthal 1 2 4 4 2 1 29 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Urías 3-0, Treinen 1-0, Stammen 1-1, Patiño 1-0, Hill 2-1, Adams 2-0, Richards 3-0. IBB_off Kolarek (Myers), off Stammen (Bellinger). HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_4:04.

