L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|12
|14
|11
|9
|9
|
|Betts rf
|3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.333
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.364
|Turner 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.273
|Smith c
|6
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|.455
|Bellinger cf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Báez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Lux ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|b-Hernández ph-dh-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Taylor 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|4
|10
|
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.273
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Moreland dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Profar ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Campusano ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|Castro c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Los Angeles
|015
|110
|004_12
|14
|1
|San Diego
|020
|001
|000_3
|6
|2
a-grounded out for Moreland in the 4th. b-popped out for Pederson in the 6th. c-struck out for Profar in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 9th.
E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). RBIs_Bellinger 3 (5), Turner (3), Pollock (1), Pederson 2 (2), Smith 3 (3), Betts (1), Cronenworth (1), Grisham (2). SB_Pollock (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (1). SF_Betts.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (Taylor 2, Bellinger, Turner, Hernández 2, Lux); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Myers, Machado). RISP_Los Angeles 8 for 24; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Muncy, Turner, Moreland.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Kolarek
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|16
|27.00
|Urías, W, 1-0
|5
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|68
|0.00
|Treinen
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Floro
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morejon, L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|50
|13.50
|Stammen
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|18
|13.50
|Patiño
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|5.40
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Altavilla
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|24
|4.50
|Strahm
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|18.00
|Adams
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Pomeranz
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|0.00
|Richards
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|13.50
|Rosenthal
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|29
|36.00
Inherited runners-scored_Urías 3-0, Treinen 1-0, Stammen 1-1, Patiño 1-0, Hill 2-1, Adams 2-0, Richards 3-0. IBB_off Kolarek (Myers), off Stammen (Bellinger). HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.
T_4:04.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments