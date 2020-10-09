On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 1:29 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 12 14 11 9 9
Betts rf 3 3 1 1 2 1 .333
Seager ss 4 1 1 0 2 0 .364
Turner 3b 4 2 1 1 1 0 .200
Muncy 1b 3 2 0 0 3 1 .273
Smith c 6 1 5 3 0 1 .455
Bellinger cf 5 1 2 3 1 1 .333
Pollock lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .300
Báez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Lux ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pederson dh 3 0 2 2 0 1 .400
b-Hernández ph-dh-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Taylor 2b-lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 2 4 10
Grisham cf 4 0 1 1 1 3 .273
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .182
Machado 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .154
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Allen lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Moreland dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
a-Profar ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Campusano ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Myers rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .100
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 0 1 1 2 .200
Castro c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nola c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Los Angeles 015 110 004_12 14 1
San Diego 020 001 000_3 6 2

a-grounded out for Moreland in the 4th. b-popped out for Pederson in the 6th. c-struck out for Profar in the 8th. d-struck out for Báez in the 9th.

E_Pollock (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Grisham (1). LOB_Los Angeles 13, San Diego 7. 2B_Smith 2 (2), Betts (2), Tatis Jr. (1). 3B_Bellinger (1). RBIs_Bellinger 3 (5), Turner (3), Pollock (1), Pederson 2 (2), Smith 3 (3), Betts (1), Cronenworth (1), Grisham (2). SB_Pollock (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (1). SF_Betts.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 9 (Taylor 2, Bellinger, Turner, Hernández 2, Lux); San Diego 5 (Tatis Jr., Myers, Machado). RISP_Los Angeles 8 for 24; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Turner, Moreland.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
May 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 0.00
Kolarek 2-3 3 2 2 2 0 16 27.00
Urías, W, 1-0 5 1 1 0 1 6 68 0.00
Treinen 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Floro 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morejon, L, 0-1 2 2 3 3 2 2 50 13.50
Stammen 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 18 13.50
Patiño 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 18 5.40
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Altavilla 1 2 1 1 1 0 24 4.50
Strahm 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 11 18.00
Adams 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Pomeranz 1-3 1 0 0 2 1 22 0.00
Richards 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 13.50
Rosenthal 1 2 4 4 2 1 29 36.00

Inherited runners-scored_Urías 3-0, Treinen 1-0, Stammen 1-1, Patiño 1-0, Hill 2-1, Adams 2-0, Richards 3-0. IBB_off Kolarek (Myers), off Stammen (Bellinger). HBP_Morejon (Pollock), Rosenthal (Turner). WP_Morejon.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Quinn Wolcott; Right, Angel Hernandez; Left, Lance Barrett.

T_4:04.

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|19 CyberWeek 2020
10|20 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021