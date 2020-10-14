On Air: Federal Tech Talk
L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 10:36 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 43 15 16 15 8 12
Betts rf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .200
Hernández 2b-ss 1 0 1 0 1 0 .500
Seager ss 4 3 3 3 0 0 .500
Beaty lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turner dh 3 2 1 0 0 0 .250
c-Barnes ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Muncy 1b 4 2 2 4 2 0 .300
Smith c 6 1 1 2 0 3 .133
Bellinger cf 4 2 2 2 2 2 .231
Pederson lf-rf 6 1 4 3 0 0 .556
Ríos 3b 5 1 1 1 1 3 .200
Taylor 2b-lf-2b 5 1 0 0 1 3 .091
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 2 10
Acuña Jr. rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .111
b-Culberson ph-rf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .667
Freeman 1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 .444
Sandoval 1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .154
d’Arnaud c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
a-Flowers ph-c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .333
Albies 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .462
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Riley lf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .083
Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Pache cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Los Angeles 1113 000 000_15 16 0
Atlanta 001 000 002_3 7 0

a-grounded out for d’Arnaud in the 3rd. b-singled for Acuña Jr. in the 5th. c-grounded out for Turner in the 6th.

LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 6. 2B_Seager (2), Smith (1), Muncy (1), Albies (1), Camargo (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Wright; Ríos (1), off Wright; Muncy (2), off Dayton; Bellinger (1), off Dayton; Seager (2), off Dayton; Pache (1), off Urías. RBIs_Seager 3 (7), Smith 2 (2), Pederson 3 (3), Ríos (1), Muncy 4 (6), Bellinger 2 (3), Pache (2), Riley (2), Camargo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ríos 2, Barnes, Smith); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Pache). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Muncy, Smith, Riley.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urías, W, 1-0 5 3 1 1 2 5 101 1.80
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 6.75
Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2 29 3.38
Kolarek 1 3 2 2 0 1 17 13.50
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, L, 0-1 2-3 5 7 7 2 0 28 94.50
Dayton 2 8 8 8 1 2 62 36.00
Ynoa 4 1 0 0 4 4 92 0.00
Webb 1 1 0 0 1 2 27 0.00
Greene 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 25 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 1-1, Ynoa 2-0, Webb 2-0, Greene 3-0. HBP_Dayton (Turner), Ynoa (Beaty), Webb (Beaty).

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:15. A_10,664 (40,300).

