L.A. Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|15
|16
|15
|8
|12
|
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Hernández 2b-ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.500
|Seager ss
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|Beaty lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Turner dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|c-Barnes ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Muncy 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|.300
|Smith c
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.133
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|.231
|Pederson lf-rf
|6
|1
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.556
|Ríos 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.200
|Taylor 2b-lf-2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.091
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|b-Culberson ph-rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Freeman 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Sandoval 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|d’Arnaud c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|a-Flowers ph-c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.083
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Pache cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Los Angeles
|1113
|000
|000_15
|16
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|002_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for d’Arnaud in the 3rd. b-singled for Acuña Jr. in the 5th. c-grounded out for Turner in the 6th.
LOB_Los Angeles 12, Atlanta 6. 2B_Seager (2), Smith (1), Muncy (1), Albies (1), Camargo (1). HR_Pederson (1), off Wright; Ríos (1), off Wright; Muncy (2), off Dayton; Bellinger (1), off Dayton; Seager (2), off Dayton; Pache (1), off Urías. RBIs_Seager 3 (7), Smith 2 (2), Pederson 3 (3), Ríos (1), Muncy 4 (6), Bellinger 2 (3), Pache (2), Riley (2), Camargo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Ríos 2, Barnes, Smith); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Pache). RISP_Los Angeles 5 for 13; Atlanta 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Muncy, Smith, Riley.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, W, 1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|101
|1.80
|Jansen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|6.75
|Wood
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|3.38
|Kolarek
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|13.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|5
|7
|7
|2
|0
|28
|94.50
|Dayton
|2
|
|8
|8
|8
|1
|2
|62
|36.00
|Ynoa
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|92
|0.00
|Webb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|0.00
|Greene
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dayton 1-1, Ynoa 2-0, Webb 2-0, Greene 3-0. HBP_Dayton (Turner), Ynoa (Beaty), Webb (Beaty).
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Alan Porter; Third, James Hoye; Right, Will Little; Left, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:15. A_10,664 (40,300).
